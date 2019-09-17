Nexamp Expands Energy Storage Business with Roll-Out of Six New Projects

Sept. 17, 2019 - Responding to the increasing demand and need for state-of-the-art Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS), Nexamp is deploying its first energy storage projects, representing more than 51 MWh of capacity. These first half dozen projects are located across sites in New York and Massachusetts taking advantage of economic incentives available under NY-Sun, VDER and MA SMART programs. Nexamp, a leader in making energy clean, affordable, safe and accessible to everyone, was awarded 40 percent of the capacity available in the first block of the NY-Sun program.



"Deploying energy storage is the key next step to solving climate change and making clean energy accessible to all," notes Ben Downing, vice president of new market development, Nexamp. "Our team is committed to helping our partners maximize the benefits of energy storage for them and for the entire grid. Nexamp's decade long track record of helping customers navigate new markets and thrive uniquely positions us to make the most of this opportunity for our partners."According to a recent Energy Storage Monitor report from Greentech Media, the U.S. energy storage industry installed a record amount of power capacity in the first quarter of 2019, with 232 percent growth over Q1 2018. In fact, analysts predict installations in 2019 will more than double over 2018, and 2020 deployments will triple over 2019.Nexamp's initial storage projects represent a significant step forward in the company's strategic development efforts. Similar projects are in various stages of development across NY and MA, both as part of a PV installation and as a standalone storage solution. When a customer engages with Nexamp for a storage project, experienced professionals evaluate the opportunity, make recommendations and simplify the process to ensure maximum benefit for all parties involved. As part of the process, they will analyze markets, incentives, tariffs, and electric usage to develop the optimum solution for clients.Whether helping large facilities reduce peak demand charges or making community solar more efficient, Nexamp works with commercial, industrial, municipal and other electric users. Similarly, Nexamp works closely with landowners to maximize a property's potential, whether combined with solar or simply as standalone storage, giving landowners a reliable lease payment and the electric grid the flexible resource it needs.Nexamp is working with IHI Energy Storage as a non-exclusive equipment supplier for these initial projects. "Energy storage represents a massive opportunity for energy producers as well as consumers, transforming clean energy into a readily available resource," says Toshiaki Nishio, general manager of IHI Energy Storage. "We are excited to work with Nexamp and design tailored solutions that ensure that each of these projects leverages the latest storage technology to maximize reliability and resiliency. We view this as an opportunity to continue the IHI Corporation legacy of quality and leadership in the energy storage industry."To learn more about Nexamp's wide range of energy storage services, visit www.nexamp.com/solar-energy-storage.About NexampNexamp is leading the transformation to the new energy economy with proven solutions for the deployment and operation of solar and energy storage assets. Our comprehensive capabilities span the entire solar project lifecycle—from project development, design and construction, through financing, operations and maintenance. Our integrated, best-in class solutions make solar and energy storage simple and profitable for our clients and partners and make an impact every day. With a rapidly expanding network of property owners, businesses, communities and residents benefitting from our growing portfolio of solar and energy storage assets across the US, Nexamp and our partners are laying the groundwork for a cleaner, more secure energy future. Visit us at www.nexamp.com.Copyright 2019 Nexamp Inc.