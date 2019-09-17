Q CELLS to reveal first gapless solar modules at the 2019 Solar Power International exhibition

[Irvine, United States, September 17, 2019] Q CELLS (or "The Company"), one of the largest solar cell and module manufacturers in the world, will reveal prototypes of its first ever gapless solar modules at the 2019 Solar Power International (SPI) exhibition in Salt Lake City, Utah. With its high-performance premium solar modules, the Company is aiming to further strengthen its leadership position in the U.S. residential solar market.*



Q CELLS to showcase its high-quality solar modules and new energy storage systemThe Q.PEAK DUO BLK ML-G9 and the Q.PEAK DUO XL-G9.2 are Q CELLS' first ever gapless solar modules, developed for greater power output and efficiency. The Q.PEAK DUO BLK ML-G9 is an all-black module composed of 132 gapless half-cells with 12 bus-bars. With the use of larger M4 wafers and a gapless design that enables the addition of 12 more cells than the usual 120 half-cells, the Q.PEAK DUO BLK ML-G9 can deliver maximum power output of up to 380 Wp, as well as industry leading efficiency of up to 20.2%. With high power and efficiency and sleek all-black aesthetics, this gapless module prototype is an ideal addition to Q CELLS' portfolio as it seeks to build on its leadership position in the residential solar market.Accompanying the Q.PEAK DUO BLK ML-G9 will be its larger gapless cousin, the Q.PEAK DUO XL-G9.2 - a prime module for ground-mounted solar plants thanks to its 156 half-cell composition that delivers a maximum output of up to 455 Wp and efficiency of up to 20.6% with only a slight increase in module size.Additional highlights of the Q CELLS booth (booth no. 1419) will be the Q.PEAK DUO BLK-G6+ with a guaranteed 25-year product warranty. Manufactured with M4 size larger wafers, the Q.PEAK DUO BLK-G6+ has a maximum output of up to 345 Wp and offers long-term reliability with one of the lowest degradation rates in the industry, which guarantees 85% initial performance in the 25th year of performance. Furthermore, its all-black facade offers optimal aesthetic appeal that is ideal for the rooftops of residential and commercial and industrial buildings.Also on display at SPI will be the company's Q.PEAK DUO L-G5.3/BF, Q CELLS' first bifacial solar module. This glass-glass module has a white grid and no mid rail to ensure the highest efficiencies and a power output of 400 Wp, making it a cost-effective solution for utility-scale solar plants.Q CELLS will also unveil its Energy Storage System (ESS) for the U.S. market with an all-in-one brand solution. Q CELLS' hybrid ESS inverter system, the Q.HOME+ ESS HYB-G1, can connect ESS systems both in DC and AC-coupled configurations for new and retrofit projects. The system comes with a flexible modular battery, providing a range of 4.3 to 18.9 kWh energy capacity, which is able to cover most residential applications. The Q.HOME+ ESS HYB-G1 will solve one of the biggest challenges in troubleshooting solar module, inverter, and ESS failure by identifying sources of product malfunction from a single entity and service under Q CELLS.All of the solar modules and energy storage system showcased at SPI are ideal solutions for meeting the high performance demands of both the dynamic U.S. residential solar market and the growing commercial and utility-scale sectors. All of Q CELLS' DUO half-cell modules boast optimized shading performance, which is a vital feature for many rooftop installations where space can be at a premium. The upper and lower sections of the module can operate independently, reducing the impact of shading and thereby increasing energy yields even on small rooftops. This range of solar modules also meets high-quality standards based on the Company's Q.ANTUM Technology, which includes excellent Anti LeTID (light and elevated temperature induced degradation), Anti LID (light induced degradation), and Anti PID (potential induced degradation) performance, as well as Hot-Spot Protect and traceable quality with Tra.Q laser identification to protect against counterfeiting.Q CELLS to secure its market leadership with Dalton facility in GeorgiaIn February 2019, Q CELLS began production at its new Dalton facility in Georgia. The factory is the largest solar module manufacturing facility in the western hemisphere with 1.7 GW of module production capacity. Q CELLS is planning to continue its effort to meet customer needs with the Company's high-quality solar modules assembled in the U.S.Hee Cheul (Charles) Kim, CEO of Q CELLS, said: "There is no doubt that the U.S. solar market will always be one of the largest solar markets in the world and one of the most important markets for Q CELLS. That is why Q CELLS focuses so much effort on satisfying U.S. customers' needs, which is why SPI is an excellent opportunity for us to exhibit our residential solutions - in particular the Q.PEAK DUO BLK-G6+ and the new gapless prototype, the Q.PEAK DUO BLK ML-G9. Based on our new products and Dalton facility, Q CELLS will continuously provide customers with better products and services in the U.S. as we continue to make every effort possible to strengthen our market leadership."* Source: Wood Mackenzie Power & Renewables - U.S. PV Leaderboard - Q3 2019About Q CELLSQ CELLS is one of the world's largest and most recognized photovoltaic manufacturers for its high-performance, high-quality solar cells and modules. It is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea (Global Executive HQ) and Thalheim, Germany (Technology & Innovation HQ) with diverse international manufacturing facilities in the U.S., South Korea, Malaysia, and China. Q CELLS offers the full spectrum of photovoltaic products, applications and solutions, from cells and modules to kits to systems to large-scale solar power plants. Through its growing global business network spanning Europe, North America, Asia, South America, Africa and the Middle East, Q CELLS provides excellent services and long-term partnerships to its customers in the utility, commercial, governmental and residential markets. For more information, visit: http://www.q-cells.com.