EcoFasten Showcases Comprehensive Line of Rooftop Solar Mounting Systems and Components at Solar Power International 2019

SALT LAKE CITY, UTAHâ€”Sept. 18, 2019â€”EcoFasten, an Esdec company, will exhibit its innovative, high-quality solar mounting solutions for all residential and commercial roof types at Booth 1037 during the Solar Power International (SPI) show, taking place here September 24-26. The company will also be celebrating the recent addition of IronRidge and Quick Mount PV to the Esdec family of companies.



For the first time in the U.S., EcoFasten will exhibit the ClickFit rail-based solar mounting system for composition shingle and tile pitched roofs. ClickFit offers a fast, simple installation process, since the main components click together. The aluminum rail clicks onto either the L-foot or tilehook without the need to tighten additional fasteners, and the module clamp clicks onto the rails. Customers who have been using the product in Europe have seen a significant productivity increase over other rail-based systems.Also available in a rail-less format for trapezoidal metal roofs, ClickFit joins such installer favorites as the RockIt rail-less system for composition shingle and tile pitched roofs, FlatFix ballasted system for commercial low-slope roofs, and the company's popular line of watertight flashing and other roof attachment products.SPI will be the first industry event since the announcement of the acquisition of industry leaders IronRidge (Booth 4928) and Quick Mount PV by the Esdec group. The deal makes EcoFasten part of the largest solar mounting and racking hardware group in the U.S., with a combined residential market share of more than 60%.Since being acquired by Esdec in November 2018, EcoFasten has expanded its product line and has experienced significant sales growth year over year. The company also recently relocated to a larger facility in Phoenix."We've seen our sales grow at a phenomenal clip this year, especially for the RockIt rail-less mounting system," said Bart Leusink, chief commercial officer of EcoFasten. "The addition of the FlatFix and ClickFit products to our portfolio as well as the synergies created by the Esdec acquisition of IronRidge and Quick Mount PV point to continued strong growth into 2020 and beyond."In addition to showcasing its product line, EcoFasten will hold a photo contest at its SPI booth, encouraging customers to share photos of the company's products being installed or already installed. After reviewing the photo entrants, three winners will be selected and receive a video-capable drone.To set up a meeting at the show with one of the EcoFasten team members, please email us at sales@ecofastensolar.com or call 877-859-3947.About EcoFastenEcoFasten (www.ecofastensolar.com), an Esdec company, is a leader in the design, engineering and manufacture of water-tight solar roof mounts like its market-leading RockIt rail-less system, FlatFix ballasted low-slope system, flashings and other components for the U.S. residential and commercial sectors. Built on continuous innovation, rigorous quality standards and excellent customer service, EcoFasten has more than 6 GW of installed capacity worldwide. All EcoFasten mounting systems are designed and developed by installers, for installers, simplifying installations with some of the fastest, most economical solar hardware solutions on the market.