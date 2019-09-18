Independent Power Producer, Solar Frontier Americas, Acquires 50.5 MW Solar Project From Samsung Solar Energy

San Francisco, Sept. 18th, 2019 - Solar Frontier Americas ("SFA"), the US-based renewable energy business of Idemitsu Kosan Company, announced that it has further expanded its power generation portfolio with the acquisition of a 50.5 MWDC solar project purchased from CS Solar, joint venture company of Samsung Solar Energy. The project is located in Stanislaus County, California, a few hours southeast of San Jose. Power from the project will be supplied to Silicon Valley Power (the not-for-profit municipal utility of Santa Clara, California) through a power purchase agreement (PPA).



"With a long track record of working with leading investor-owned utilities, munis and community choice aggregators, and the financial strength of our global organization, Solar Frontier Americas continues to pursue large-scale project acquisitions to grow our wholesale renewable energy power business," said Charles Pimentel, CEO of Solar Frontier Americas' IPP business unit.Construction on the Central 40 solar project is expected to begin in 2020 with the project coming online later that year. Solar Frontier Americas will be the long-term owner and operator."Samsung Solar Energy is pleased to sell this project which we developed with Coldwell Solar, to an organization with the utility-scale development expertise and power generation management capabilities of Solar Frontier Americas. There continues to be strong demand for solar projects well-managed through the development stage. As a leading renewable energy project developer, we're well positioned to deliver on that demand," commented Seung-gul Lee, President and CEO of Samsung C&T America Inc, a parent company of Samsung Solar Energy."The Solar Frontier Americas' project will support Santa Clara's commitment to environmental responsibility and achieving a carbon-neutral electric supply," noted Manuel Pineda, Chief Electric Utility Officer for Silicon Valley Power, the municipal utility of Santa Clara. "We are pleased to partner with Solar Frontiers America on this clean energy project."About Solar Frontier AmericasSolar Frontier Americas (SFA), a U.S. based subsidiary of Idemitsu Kosan Company, is a growing independent power producer and solar development firm. The vertically-integrated energy company acquires, develops, owns and operates high-yield, utility-scale solar power generation plants; selling the clean energy to help communities both economically and ecologically live in healthier environments. With offices in California and Nevada, SFA continues to develop its growing pipeline of over 1 GW of utility-scale projects.Solar Frontier Americas Media RelationsJill HansenTel: +1-925-997-5956Email: jill@hansenre.com