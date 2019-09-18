Sun Directed Completes 200KW Ground Mounted Solar Energy System at KOA Using 576 SunPower Module Solar Panels

Sun Directed, a SunPower Commercial Dealer, has completed the installation of a high-efficiency solar power system at Bellefonte / State College KOA Holiday, located at 2481 Jacksonville Rd, Bellefonte, PA 16823.



"Soon all the electricity at the Bellefonte KOA Campground will be supplied by our own solar field! Go camping! Go green!" - Casey Dillion, owner of KOA."Camping is getting a little greener by using solar energy. You may not realize when you arrive and set up camp for the weekend that all the energy needs at the campground are being provided by clean energy from the sun. Knowing this may attract new customers," said Heather Shadow, co-owner of Sun Directed. "Choosing to install a SunPower product gives the owner peace of mind providing reliable, high-efficiency technology."About KOA: Locally owned and operated, this campground was recently awarded the Founder's and President's awards which represents the best KOA locations based on customer reviews. Visit https://koa.com/campgrounds/bellefonte/.About Sun Directed: Locally owned and operated since 2008, our focus is empowering home and business owners to produce their own energy using solar power. Visit www.sundirected.com.About SunPower: As one of the world's most innovative and sustainable energy companies, SunPower provides a diverse group of customers with complete solar solutions and services. Residential customers, businesses, governments, schools and utilities around the globe rely on SunPower's more than 30 years of proven experience. From the first flip of the switch, SunPower delivers maximum value and superb performance throughout the long life of every solar system. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, SunPower has dedicated, customer-focused employees in Africa, Asia, Australia, Europe, North and South America. For more information about how SunPower is changing the way our world is powered, visit www.sunpower.com.