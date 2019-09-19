Sunfolding T29 Upgrade Further Simplifies Material Handling and Streamlines Installation

Sunfolding, the fastest-growing producer of innovative single-axis trackers, has launched upgrades to the Sunfolding T29™ Single-Axis Tracker which make it even easier to transport material to the project site and through the field, further reducing project costs, thus improving project profitability. The upgraded Sunfolding T29 will be on display inside the Sunfolding booth (booth: 3533) at Solar Power International from Sept. 24-26, 2019, in Salt Lake City, Utah.



The upgraded Sunfolding T29 uses the same durable materials and advanced manufacturing processes that enable Sunfolding, with just three components, to achieve significantly faster installation times and lower operational costs than traditional trackers, which have a much higher part count. The upgraded Sunfolding T29 features a stronger and lighter actuator that relies on half the actuator bolts, weighs 20% less, and requires 15% fewer posts per MW compared to its predecessor."With the Sunfolding T29 upgrades, we are further strengthening the characteristics for which our customers already select Sunfolding," said Jurgen Krehnke, chief executive officer of Sunfolding. "Solar trackers should be installer-friendly and reliable. We design our products for ease of installation and decades of life in the field. The Sunfolding T29 upgrades represent the evolution of a platform designed with simplicity in mind."Sunfolding trackers, with their low part count and streamlined design, don't require installation teams to spend time on extensive training or handle expensive custom tools. The upgraded design brings the same sensibilities to improving project site logistics, benefiting installers with reduced costs and timelines from project start to finish.The upgraded Sunfolding T29 is in full production and available for utility-scale solar projects. For more information about the Sunfolding T29, please visit the Sunfolding website or find us at Solar Power International in booth 3533.About SunfoldingSunfolding designs and manufactures simpler solar trackers that fuel the future of smart solar and move our world forward. Sunfolding's flagship product, the Sunfolding T29™ Single-Axis Tracker, features seriously simplified components. The Sunfolding T29 makes solar power plants easy to install and smarter to operate, with motor-free tracker rows and 95% fewer maintenance locations.Founded in 2012 and headquartered in San Francisco, Sunfolding operates in the United States and Australia. For more information, visit sunfolding.com