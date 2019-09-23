ABB unveils first Energy Storage System with Universal Energy Management for Solar

ABB today introduces its collaboration on the new Universal 10/4 Residential Storage System powered by Humless' groundbreaking 48V Universal Energy Management (UEM) and ABB's UNO-DM-TL-PLUS line of residential inverters.



This is the solar power industry's first all-in-one ESS that intelligently manages the flow of electricity from any source for any use. It integrates with any existing residential grid-tied solar system and works with any manufacturer's panels. Humless Universal is the first to enable simultaneous AC/DC Coupling and is very expandable."This largely plug-and-play energy storage system for residential solar installations is another step in the evolution of renewable energy for consumers," states Franklin Sullivan, EVP, Lead Market Manager for ABB Electrification business in the United States. "The unique versatility of this system allows installers to recommend a tested, single unit upgrade to solar systems that have no battery backup, thus providing a more intelligent energy management system."The advanced intelligent energy controls in the Humless Universal paired with the ABB UNO-DM-TL-PLUS line of digitally enhanced inverters give the customer options to match grid needs/requirements; for example, load shaving, time of use, generator auto start, and smart outputs. This provides intelligent energy management for customers' power needs, lowers electrical costs dramatically and extends battery life."Humless is thrilled to add our flexible Universal Energy Management to the line-up of ABB residential solar inverters," states Glenn Jakins, Humless CEO. "This product meets the needs of the average home system at a time when the demand for solar retrofits is rising and the problems of solar without storage are becoming clear."Both ABB (booth 1815) and Humless (booth 3217) will showcase the Universal 10/4 Residential Storage System powered by Humless at the upcoming Solar Power International (SPI) conference in Salt Lake City September 23-26, 2019.ABB (ABBN: SIX Swiss Ex) is a technology leader that is driving the digital transformation of industries. With a history of innovation spanning more than 130 years, ABB has four customer-focused, globally leading businesses: Electrification, Industrial Automation, Motion, and Robotics & Discrete Automation, supported by the ABB Ability™ digital platform. ABB's Power Grids business will be divested to Hitachi in 2020. ABB operates in more than 100 countries with about 147,000 employees. www.abb.comHumless is fueling the evolution of home and commercial power management, and the way contractors offer it. With Humless Universal Energy Management (UEM) installers can connect any brand of panels, inverters, and batteries into one seamless, scalable system. We apply commercial micro-grid thinking for the residential market, as well as for commercial customers seeking systems for securing the most cost-effective flow of electricity - on or off-grid.