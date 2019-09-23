Schneider Electric Announces Rapid Shutdown Solution with Tigo for Solar Charge Controllers

Schneider Electric, the leader in digital transformation of energy management and automation, together with Tigo®, pioneer of the smart modular Flex MLPE & TS4 Platform, have announced the launch of Schneider Electric's MPPT Disconnect RS (Rapid Shutdown), an accessory for Schneider Electric's Conext™ MPPT Solar Charge Controllers for rapid shutdown PV arrays with Tigo TS4-F (Fire Safety).



Schneider Electric's hybrid solar and storage solutions now offer enhanced flexibility to meet NEC 2017 requirements with both DC coupled and AC coupled PV arrays. For DC coupled arrays with Conext™ MPPT (Maximum Power Point Tracking) Solar Charge Controllers, the new MPPT Disconnect RS is an easy to install accessory that integrates a rapid shutdown transmitter and arc fault detection with a photovoltaic (PV) disconnect switch. The MPPT Disconnect RS is compatible with the Conext™ MPPT 80 600 and MPPT 60 150 Charge Controllers and is certified with Tigo®'s TS4-F (Fire Safety) for module level rapid shutdown using powerline communication."With the MPPT Disconnect RS, Schneider Electric's full DC coupled solar and storage ecosystem can now be used in systems requiring NEC 2017 compliance," says Bernhard Kiechl, VP of Research & Development, Schneider Electric Solar Business. "The goal with this product is to provide an easy to install accessory that seamlessly integrates with Schneider Electric's XW and SW series storage inverters and MPPT Charge Controllers.""Tigo's TS4-F (Fire Safety) is the most adopted rapid shutdown solution to comply with NEC 2017 when paired with tier one inverter manufacturers like Schneider Electric," says Sarah Ozga, Product Manager at Tigo. "We are providing this highly reliable solution throughout the U.S. and other global markets with growing safety regulations to all residential and C&I customers."About Tigo Energy, Inc.Tigo is a Silicon Valley company founded in 2007 by a team of experienced technologists. Combining a unique systems-level approach with expertise in semiconductors, power electronics, and solar energy, the Tigo team developed the first-generation Smart Module Optimizer technology for the solar industry. Tigo's vision is to leverage integrated and retrofitted Flex MLPE and communications technology to drive the cost of solar electricity down. By partnering with tier 1 module and inverter manufacturers in the industry, Tigo is able to focus on its key innovation with the smartest TS4 modular platform and leverage the broader ecosystem. Tigo has operations in the USA, Europe, Latin America, Japan, China, Australia, and the Middle East. Visit www.tigoenergy.com.