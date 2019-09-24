AlsoEnergy Provides Control & Monitoring Solutions for Goldman Sachs Renewable Power Solar PV Portfolio

AlsoEnergy, a global leader in technology solutions for renewable energy systems, today announced that Goldman Sachs Renewable Power (GSRP) has selected the PowerTrack™ Platform to provide a single, comprehensive control and monitoring solution for their growing fleet of solar PV installations. Goldman Sachs Renewable Power, which is managed by the Renewable Power Group of Goldman Sachs Asset Management's Credit Alternatives team, is focused on owning and operating renewable power assets. To date GSRP has completed acquisitions of more than 950 megawatts (MWdc) of solar energy projects. AlsoEnergy monitors over 30 gigawatts (GW) of power production at more than 200,000 sites worldwide.



"We are extremely proud to be selected by Goldman Sachs Renewable Power as a solution provider for their solar project portfolio," says Robert Schaefer, co-founder and CEO of AlsoEnergy. "With our scalable product line and global organization, AlsoEnergy is positioned as the leading option for large companies wishing to aggregate energy portfolio assets in a single operational platform. Our solar power expertise will help Goldman meet their future business objectives."Portfolio aggregation is a growing trend in the renewable energy industry. Years of growth and consolidation have yielded larger, more diverse fleets for almost all industry players. As the industry matures, companies are looking for ways to streamline management of complex portfolios to drive down costs, improve performance, and increase profitability. Portfolio aggregation reduces costs by streamlining workflows and optimizing resource allocation. Standardizing on one enterprise-level application can improve data management and record keeping, enabling more insightful reporting and understanding of operations to establish best practices. Aggregation also promotes better synchronization between field workers, operations centers, and the central office.PowerTrack is a comprehensive integrated platform to manage energy portfolios, providing a single software system to administer SCADA functionality, asset management, performance analytics and diagnostics, report generation, and O&M labor and inventory. The PowerTrack Platform may be integrated with client office systems including third party software for CMMS, ERP, and CRM. AlsoEnergy is a full-service provider, supporting the PowerTrack Platform with integrated hardware systems and professional services throughout the project lifecycle. With offices in the US, Germany, India, and Japan, AlsoEnergy offers sales and support in all global markets where GSRP is active.About AlsoEnergyAlsoEnergy provides technology solutions for solar PV projects and other energy systems, including DAS systems and SCADA systems. With over 30GW of power monitored at more than 200,000 sites worldwide, AlsoEnergy is ranked by GreenTech Media as the #1 independent software vendor for solar monitoring in the US commercial market for 4 straight years. Complete solution packages from AlsoEnergy pair hardware and professional services with AlsoEnergy's leading software platform PowerTrack.For more information, visit: www.alsoenergy.com