EagleView Unveils Game-Changing Shading Analysis Technology That Delivers Unprecedented Accuracy and Cuts Solar Project Timelines by Up to 50 Percent

EagleView®, a technology leader in data analytics derived from aerial imagery and computer vision, today announced EagleView Inform Advanced™, a new product designed to improve the planning, design and installation of solar energy systems and maximize energy production. EagleView Inform Advanced™ delivers measurements, models and reports with unprecedented accuracy to reduce solar project costs by up to 75 percent(1) and completion times by more than 50 percent(2).



More Headlines Articles

"Demand for solar energy is booming. EagleView developed EagleView Inform Advanced™ to help solar companies make the most of this opportunity by delivering property and solar measurements like no other provider in the market today," said Michael Park, Chief Product and Marketing Officer at EagleView. "With this technology, we're helping solar designers and engineers operate more efficiently, with greater accuracy and with fewer or no external site visits before installation. The impact to their businesses and customers can be significant - fewer change orders, lower costs and better performing systems."Introduced this week at the 2019 Solar Power International (SPI) conference, EagleView Inform Advanced™ creates detailed property reports that include precise, consistent measurements, 3D models and Solar Access Value (SAV) calculations. Unlike handheld devices that collect 15 to 30 datapoints on a roof, EagleView's technology captures thousands of points of reference on a roof in addition to the trajectory of the sun during all seasons."We're excited to incorporate EagleView Inform Advanced™ into our workflow. EagleView is enabling us to significantly reduce time spent completing exterior site assessments, which means we can shorten project lifecycles and streamline our existing operational processes," said Robert Bessler, Executive Director of Solar Operations at Semper Solaris. "And, with accurate 3D models and solar access values, we can also design systems that maximize energy production for our customers. We see the EagleView Inform Advanced™ report as being a key component to help us continue growing our business."Benefits provided by EagleView Inform Advanced™ include:Detailed datapoints on roof measurements, ranging from line classifications to pitch and roof obstruction, to eradicate subjectivity and errors and reduce safety risks from being on roofs.Precise SAV and Total Solar Resource Fraction (TSRF) calculations to help designers determine the optimal placement of solar panels to maximize energy production.Virtual capture of high-resolution imagery and property measurements to decrease or eliminate the need for many of the time-intensive onsite property visits that are common among solar projects.EagleView Inform Advanced™ is currently available in most of California and additional areas are frequently added. Coverage is expected in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions, including New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Maryland, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Virginia, in late 2019. Customers can take advantage of nationwide coverage with EagleView Inform Essentials+, which delivers precision roof measurements and models without shade analysis and SAV calculations.To learn more, please visit http://www.eagleview.com/solar.References1. National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL). "Installed Cost Benchmarks and Deployment Barriers for Residential Solar Photovoltaics with Energy Storage: Q1 2016." Feb. 2017.2. Based on proprietary EagleView research and customer interviews.About EagleViewEagleView is transforming the way you work by bringing you the highest level of accuracy in a constantly changing world. EagleView combines imagery that reveals the finest and most important details with computer vision to help you identify insights into any location—from anywhere. By delivering timely, comprehensive answers to complex questions, we help professionals across industries improve people's lives and make informed decisions for the present and future. For more information, call +1 (866) 659-8439, visit eagleview.com and follow @EagleViewTech.