Electriq Power Signs Volume Agreement With Large International Manufacturer to Supply Company’s PowerPod Technology

Salt Lake City, UT - September 24, 2019 - Electriq Power ("Electriq"), a developer of intelligent and integrated home energy storage, management and monitoring solutions, announced today at the Solar Power International (SPI) conference, that it has signed a white label production agreement with one of the world's largest providers of solar products.



The agreement calls for Electriq to deliver multiple elements of white labeled PowerPod residential energy storage systems, with the manufacturer marketing and servicing the product under their product brand, through their extensive U.S. distribution network. The contract also calls for Electriq to provide system integration, product packaging, testing and certifications, communications, firmware, software portals, a Network Operations Center (NOC), and associated user apps.The Electriq PowerPod product typically includes an 11 kWh lithium-ion battery; either a 5.5 kW hybrid DC-coupled or AC-coupled inverter; the Electriq View (Electriq's Energy Monitoring Platform); and a 10-year warranty with daily cycling of the battery. The PowerPod is modular and expandable up to three systems with three battery packs per system, giving installers and homeowners system design flexibility, with up to 16.5 kW of power and 99 kWh of battery storage."Electriq has established itself as a very high value choice based on our flexibility to deliver both retrofit and new solar installations, our PowerPod system's well-designed look and feel, and forward-looking software applications," said Frank Magnotti, CEO of Electriq. "We have now transitioned from a start-up to a scale-up organization, having just announced some key additions to our board from Google, to our VP of Engineering from Enphase, and an unannounced new EVP of Finance from the real estate industry. In addition to the manufacturing scale-up, we will be accelerating our software app development and begin building a NOC to proactively monitor systems in the field."Electriq will begin delivering the white labeled products in November 2019.Solar Power International (SPI)Electriq Power is exhibiting at SPI in Salt Lake City from September 23-26, 2019, in booth #7431.About Electriq PowerElectriq Power is an energy storage company developing hardware and software solutions for the clean energy space. Based in Silicon Valley, Electriq designs, engineers and assembles fully-integrated energy management and storage solutions for homes and small businesses around the country. The company has systems deployed in California, Arizona, Puerto Rico, Massachusetts, Mexico and Canada. Electriq Power is dedicated to moving the world to a cleaner and more sustainable energy future. For more information visit www.Electriqpower.com or contact info@Electriqpower.com.