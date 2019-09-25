CS Energy Completes Largest Solar Project in Burlington County, New Jersey

CS Energy (formerly Conti Solar) a leading integrated energy company that develops, designs and builds optimized projects in the solar, storage and emerging energy industries, announced the completion of the Cinnaminson Township capped-landfill solar project for Public Service Electric and Gas (PSE&G) New Jersey's largest electric and gas utility. The 13 megawatt-dc (MW-DC)Cinnaminson Township site is the largest solar development project undertaken to date in Burlington County.



Built over a Superfund site, the 25-acre project is part of PSE&G's Solar 4 All program, which is concentrating on turning landfills and brownfields green by building solar farms on otherwise unusable sites. The program aims to develop 158 MW-DC of universal solar capacity, enough energy to power more than 25,000 New Jersey homes, and as with every Solar 4 All project, the Cinnaminson project will provide clean, renewable energy to all PSE&G customers, including those without existing solar systems.The landfill solar sector is one of the most difficult categories of project sites, and CS Energy has performed development, engineering, procurement and construction services on more than 154 MW of landfill projects to date. Although development of the project over the capped-and-closed Cinnaminson landfill included complex permitting, interconnection, and switchgear coordination, CS Energy was able to deliver the site to the utility on schedule."By converting unproductive land into a solar power generation plant that provides clean energy to the grid, PSE&G is helping to create a healthier environment and also making solar power available to all of its electric customers. " said Matthew Skidmore, CEO of CS Energy. "Solar 4 All is an innovative program, and we are proud play a key role in its ongoing success."One of the primary goals of our Solar 4 All program is to help develop and maintain a strong solar industry that creates jobs and generates economic development in New Jersey," said Todd Hranicka, PSE&G's director of solar energy. "So we are proud of our longstanding relationship with CS Energy and pleased that we were able complete another successful project with them."###About CS EnergyCS Energy (formerly Conti Solar) is a national EPC, O&M, and energy storage company. CS Energy's attention to detail, flawless execution and collaborative culture has enabled them to successfully develop and install over 650 MW of solar projects since their early initiatives in 2004. CS Energy's leverage established partnerships with solar developers, IPPs, utilities, off-takers, suppliers and landowners to streamline project development, design, construction and operations, driving down project costs and creating value across all project stakeholders. Majority-owned by the Ares Infrastructure and Power Group (AIPG) with a minority position retained by the Conti Group, CS Energy is well positioned with a diversified network of industry experts and the financial resources to be a trusted, long-term partner.About PSE&GPublic Service Electric and Gas Co. (PSE&G) is New Jersey's oldest and largest gas and electric delivery public utility, serving nearly three-quarters of the state's population. PSE&G is the winner of the ReliabilityOne Award for superior electric system reliability as well as the 2018 Outstanding Customer Reliability Experience Award. PSE&G is a subsidiary of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (PSEG), a diversified energy company. PSEG has been named to the Dow Jones Sustainability Index for North America for 11 consecutive years.