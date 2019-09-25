Enphase Energy Simplifies Energy Monitoring for Solar Installers

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH), a global energy technology company and the world's leading supplier of solar microinverters, today announced that the Enphase Home Energy Solution with IQ™ makes solar simple to design, install and manage for small and midsized solar installation companies. Installers can now also leverage a more efficient way to help ensure that Enphase-based solar systems are always connected by using the Enphase IQ Combiner 3C™, which includes an integrated Enphase CELLMODEM-M1. The IQ Combiner 3C is designed to provide uninterrupted connectivity to the Enphase Enlighten™ monitoring and service platform and streamlines PV (photovoltaic) solar and storage installations with a consistent, pre-wired solution for residential applications by consolidating all critical solar interconnection equipment into a single enclosure.



With the integration of the LTE-M-based cell modem, IQ Combiner 3C customers can enjoy the peace of mind that their Enphase-based systems are capable of being always connected to service and system performance data in the cloud. The IQ Combiner 3C also features an integrated Enphase IQ Envoy™, with built-in Wi-Fi and Ethernet connectivity options, and reduces the number of enclosures required for solar installations. Homeowners will benefit from the IQ Combiner 3C's revenue-grade production and optional consumption metering in a single, visually attractive enclosure. Solar installation professionals will enjoy the flexibility of up to four 2-pole input circuits and an Eaton BR series busbar assembly, as well as the confidence that they can provide customer service and support remotely through the always-on data connection."As a high-volume solar installation company, the Enphase IQ system, including the Combiner 3C, makes us more efficient because it helps reduce installation times and lowers the number of components our installation teams have to manage," said Josh Aldrich, president at Del Sol Energy. "In addition, the integrated cell modem provides a reliable data connection to ensure that we have a seamless way to manage and support our growing fleet of solar systems, allowing us to provide great service at a faster pace.""The Enphase IQ Combiner 3C is a great addition to what we believe is the best home energy solution on the market," said Derek Fannin, director of procurement at Nexus Energy. "The new Combiner 3C is visually unobtrusive and adds built-in IoT communications, which helps to provide better service to our customers and save significant time and money by eliminating the need for sending technicians into the field.""Most of our customers are very interested in knowing about the performance of their solar systems, and the Combiner 3C ensures that their systems are always connected to the Enphase Enlighten platform," said Don Zimmerman, president and chief executive officer at Alder Energy Systems. "With the integrated cellular modem, the Combiner 3C ensures that our homeowners never have to worry about reconnecting their systems after they replace or update a home Wi-Fi access point or change their Wi-Fi password, which is very convenient. This is another way in which Enphase helps us be more efficient in bringing solar to the communities we serve.""The new IQ Combiner is a result of the importance we place on listening to our customers, the discipline of continuous improvement, and a dedication to improving customer service in everything we do," said Jeff McNeil, chief operating officer at Enphase Energy. "As part of a family of advanced Internet of Things devices for home energy management, the IQ Combiner 3C ensures that Enphase systems are always-connected, so that homeowners have the best possible experience, and solar installation companies can build scalable solar services for their customers."The IQ Combiner 3C is an NRTL-certified NEMA type 3R outdoor-ready enclosure, built to withstand exterior weather conditions, and features side and rear conduit entry, giving solar contractors more options on the job site and further reducing solar installation time. The device is a UL 1741 listed assembly and includes a 5-year equipment limited warranty and a 5-year Enphase Mobile Connect data plan. The Enphase IQ Combiner 3C is pre-configured for data service and becomes activated when the Envoy communications gateway is activated. The cellular data option is available in regions where there is adequate (non-roaming) cellular service in the installation area, including the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The Mobile Connect data plan is available for systems of more than 60 microinverters for an additional charge.About Enphase Energy, Inc.Enphase Energy, a global energy technology company, delivers smart, easy-to-use solutions that connect solar generation, storage and management on one intelligent platform. The Company revolutionized the solar industry with its microinverter technology, and we produce a fully-integrated solar plus storage solution. Enphase has shipped more than 21 million microinverters, and over 940,000 Enphase systems have been deployed in 130 countries. For more information, visit www.enphase.com/ and follow the company on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.Enphase Energy, Enphase IQ, Enphase logo, Enphase Enlighten, Enphase IQ Combiner 3C, and other trademarks or service names are the trademarks of Enphase Energy, Inc. Other names are for informational purposes and may be trademarks of their respective owners.