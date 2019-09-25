LG's Award-Winning Solar Power Solutions Take Center Stage At 2019 Solar Power International

LG Business Solutions USA is bringing its award-winning residential and commercial solar energy solutions - led by a new high-performance solar panel with an integrated micro-inverter developed by LG Electronics - to the 2019 Solar Power International (SPI) Conference here this week.



More Headlines Articles

"Solar Power International brings together the largest gathering of professionals within the solar industry to celebrate innovative energy solutions on the market," said Garry Wicka, vice president of marketing for LG Business Solutions. "The products LG is highlighting at SPI 2019 include advanced solar panels assembled at our new plant in Huntsville, Ala., so American customers now can get the latest in the company's groundbreaking energy solutions from their own backyard."LG continues to offer precision-manufactured and high-efficiency solar panels under the LG NeON® portfolio and an innovative Energy Storage System (ESS) for homeowners who demand high performance and reliability from a brand they can trust. The company's wide array of award-winning residential solar energy offerings allows users the ability to effectively take control of their energy use and storage for a streamlined experience. Highlights for this year's SPI include:LG NeON R ACe Solar PanelLaunching at SPI 2019, the NeON R ACe is LG's latest solar power module for residential applications that produces alternating current power output up to 375W along with its newly integrated 320W micro-inverter. Recessed into the frame of the solar module, the integrated micro-inverter allows for the NeON R ACe to be an ideal solution for both installers and homeowners, saving time, space and money. This innovation eliminates the need to purchase a separate inverter, thereby reducing clutter from places such as outside walls and rooms within the home. (See separate news release.)LG Energy Storage SystemsLG's two advanced energy storage systems for American homeowners are on display at LG's booth this year: an AC-coupled 5.0 kW system for those who already have solar panels of any type on their homes and a DC-coupled 7.6 kW system as part of a new installation of LG solar panels. LG ESS units can each store up to four hours of energy and be scaled up for more storage through bundling. They can also be easily paired with LG's award-winning solar panel modules.LG NeON R Solar PanelsLG's NeON R panels for residential installations have a power output up to 380W with 22 percent efficiency. The NeON R Prime (all black) also comes in a 360W+ model. The panels perform better on hot, sunny days due to an improved temperature coefficient and degradation rates at 25 years.LG NeON 2 Solar PanelsFor homeowners and business owners seeking to save on their utility bills and take positive steps for the environment, the LG NeON 2 solar panels offer a new level of performance and flexibility thanks to LG's innovative Cello™ technology. The 60-cell and 72-cell NeON 2 models are available up to 350W and 420W respectively, with efficiency ratings ranging from 19.3 to 20.2 percent. Assembled in Alabama, LG NeON 2 panels have improved degradation rates with increased power output percentages (90.08 percent) at year 25.LG NeON 2 Black Solar PanelsThe LG NeON 2 Black, assembled in Alabama, delivers the same power and performance of the NeON 2, with 6.5 kWp capacity with 20 panels (60 cells) compared to 300W p-type Mono panels with the same number of panels that generate only 6 kWp. The black design sets it apart with its seamless, sleek appearance blending in with the roof.LG NeON 2 BiFacial Solar PanelsRounding out the NeON portfolio are the NeON 2 BiFacial panels offering higher efficiency by design with double-sided power generation that absorbs sunlight not only from the front, but also the rear via a transparent backsheet. The dual faces of the cells allow for higher energy generation in a smaller footprint. LG's BiFacial models, a series of 72-cell panels, make it easier to manage space when installing a large-scale system without sacrificing energy output. LG NeON 2 BiFacial is available up to 405W.For more information on LG's full line of solar solutions featured at the 2019 SPI Conference, visit the LG booth (#1837) or www.LG.com/us/business/solar.About LG SolarLG Solar is a leading provider of high-efficiency solar modules to the U.S. commercial and residential markets. The U.S. LG Solar business is part of the LG Electronics USA Business Solutions division based in Lincolnshire, Ill. LG's U.S. solar module production will start in Huntsville, Ala., in early 2019. LG Electronics USA Inc., headquartered in Englewood Cliffs, N.J., is the North American subsidiary of LG Electronics, Inc., a $55 billion global innovator in technology and manufacturing. www.LG.com/solar.