Join Clenergy Booth 2073 at IGEM 2019

Clenergy will exhibit at the 10th International Greentech & Eco Products Exhibition & Conference Malaysia (IGEM) 2019. This event will take place between the 9th -11th of October 2019 at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre, Malaysia. Join Clenergy for this three-day event.



IGEM is organized by the Ministry of Energy, Science, Technology, Environment & Climate Change, and co-organized by the Malaysian Green Technology Corporation annually. It is acknowledged as the largest flagship event for green technologies and eco-solutions in the Southeast Asia region.Malaysia is a fast-growing market among the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, which has seen an increasingly rising installed capacity of solar PV in recent years. Based on the IRENA Renewable Energy Statistics 2019, the market is expected to expand further with a very promising future.As one of the global key market players, Clenergy has a cumulative installed capacity of 8 GW+ as of 2019. Clenergy remains committed to the sustainable and eco-friendly development of the Malaysian solar sector. Apart from the establishment of its local office, Clenergy has also sponsored the UiTM Eco Photon Solar Racing Team in the World Solar Challenge.This year, Clenergy will display its latest roof and ground mounting solutions in this upcoming event.Clenergy HighlightsPatented Solar Mounting SolutionsPenetrative/Non-penetrative Solar Mounting SystemsBallasted PV Mounting SystemsWelcome to visit Clenergy at Booth 2073.