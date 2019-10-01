Yotta Named Solar Power International 2019 Startup of the Year

October 1, 2019 - SALT LAKE CITY — Yotta was named Solar Power International (SPI) 2019 Startup of the Year winning recognition for its panel-level energy storage technology with smart thermal protection. Startup Alley is sponsored by Mercom Capital Group, a global communications and research firm focused on cleantech. The winner also received a $10,000 marketing and communications package.



"It is a real honor to be recognized for the innovation behind our SolarLeaf™ platform," said Omeed Badkoobeh, CEO of Yotta. "This award makes all the hard work - to create a solution that enables solar + storage in a safe, cost-effective and easy to install system - worth it. We would like to thank all the attendees at the show that voted for us and would like to thank SPI for giving us and other startups a great platform to showcase our technology.""It is such a privilege to support this competition with SPI," said Raj Prabhu, CEO and Co-Founder of Mercom Capital Group. "These startups represent a dynamic clean energy industry and we believe some of the innovations we see today will have a direct positive impact on energy markets around the world and on our environment for decades to come."Solar Power International, a Solar Energy Trade Shows event, is committed to supporting emerging technologies and new entrants in the solar, smart energy and distributed energy resources, energy storage, and hydrogen + fuel cell industries. The Startup of the Year winner was voted on by the audience at Solar Power International. In addition to Yotta, SoHHytec was named 'Favorite Startup of the Year.' Startup Alley returns September 14 -17, 2020 in Anaheim, CA.The start-up showcase at SPI, ESI, and North America Smart Energy Week gives innovators a unique opportunity to reach a very large, captive audience to showcase their technology," said Stephen Miner, President and CEO of Solar Energy Trade Shows. "This event helps advance new technologies in smart energy technology."The complete list of companies participating in Startup Alley in 2019 included:17TeraWatts, 365 Pronto, Advanced Power & Lighting, CraftStrom, Current Renewables, Engineering, Inc., Exactus, Final Mile Solar, FlightTurf, Green Think Energy, Idenergy, Mackin Energy Japan, muGrid Analytics, Nikola Power, P4P Energy, Paired Power, Precision XYZ, Pursuit Solar, Rated Power, Renu Robotics Corp, Renua Energy, Inc., Scarlet Solar, Simpl Global, Smart Resource Labs, SoHHytec, SpanI/O, SS Power Technology, Stable Solar, Station A, Sunfig, Sustainabilist, Terabase Energy, The Land Group, Vitality, Wattmonk, YottaAbout Mercom Capital GroupMercom Capital Group is a global communications and research firm focused on cleantech. Mercom delivers market intelligence, and funding and M&A reports covering Battery Storage, Smart Grid and Energy Efficiency, and Solar, and advises companies on new market entry, custom market intelligence, and strategic decision-making. Mercom's communications division helps companies and financial institutions build powerful relationships with media, analysts, local communities, and strategic partners. Mercom India a subsidiary of Mercom Capital Group provides research, news, and communications services for clean energy organizations in the Indian market. Learn more: https://www.mercomcapital.com. Get Mercom's clean energy reports: https://mercomcapital.com/clean-energy-reports/.