GameChange Solar 55 MW System Installing with First Solar Series 6™ Modules

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - October 2, 2019 - GameChange Solar today announced that a 55 MW MaxSpan™ fixed tilt system has started installation for a leading global IPP in Florida, USA. The system supports over 128,000 high power 425 watt First Solar Series 6™ thin film modules and is scheduled for completion late 2019.



Max Johnson, Director of Business Development at GameChange Solar, stated: "The GameChange Solar MaxSpan™ fixed tilt system is the owner's choice when it comes to the strength and quality needed, especially for the high wind speeds seen in markets such as Florida. Our ability to support First Solar's nextgen Series 6™ thin film modules with a fast installing racking solution is the winning differentiator for our customer. We look forward to the successful completion of this exciting project".About GameChange SolarWith over 6 GW sold, GameChange systems combine fast install, bankable quality and unbeatable value through superior engineering, innovative design and high volume manufacturing.GameChange Solar is driven by its mission to repower the planet with clean solar energy. We do our part by driving fixed tilt racking and tracker equipment costs lower.www.gamechangesolar.com