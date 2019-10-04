Hanergy Inaugurates the World's First Automated HanTile Production Line

Beijing, October 4, 2019 - The world's leading clean energy company, Hanergy Mobile Energy Holding Group, recently on Sept. 30 officially put into operation the world's first automated HanTile production line at Guiyang Mobile Energy Industrial Park in southwest China's Guizhou Province. The company claims that it's targeting the HanTile market scale of trillions.



Present at the inauguration ceremony, Chen Yu, the Deputy Secretary of the Municipal Party Committee of Guiyang, congratulated Hanergy for this milestone achievement. "We express our heartfelt congratulations to Hanergy for launching the world's first automated HanTile production line in Guiyang, where is equipped with the excellent business environment. We welcome more large-scale projects to be built and invested here. We'll extend all our support in order to maintain the high level and high quality standard for these upcoming projects."Chen Yu also visited the HanTile production line and related application products after meeting with Li Hejun and the team.The Guiyang Mobile Energy Industrial Park is a key industrial project in Guiyang city. It started setup on March 2018 and covered a total area of approximately 220,000 square meters in the Guiyang Bonded Zone.Subsequently, the HanTile automatic production line is amongst the crucial projects of Guiyang city and Hanergy Mobile Energy Holding Group. This project was signed in October 2017 and launched the mass production line in September 2019 to show the "Speed of Hanergy".Li Hejun, Chairman of Hanergy Mobile Energy Holding Group said, "At Hanergy, we express our gratitude to city government for their constant support and assistance to the development of Hanergy, which will further cooperate with Guiyang city to fully promote the projects and contribute to the local economy."Notably, the world's first automated HanTile production line in Guiyang Mobile Energy Industrial Park, is regarded as one of the prominent projects for its fastest construction pace and highest effectiveness in Guiyang. The production line uses the world's leading Copper-Indium-Gallium-Selenide (CIGS) thin film solar technology which can combine the flexible thin film solar chips with high light transmission glass to create a new green power generation material - HanTile. This material can obtain the "passive and ultra-low-energy building" or "zero-energy building" ideas which are significant to the new energy industry development and bring more economic and social development in the future.In recent years, dozens of Chinese mega cities are already equipped with the HanTile applications. According to the data from China Brick and Tile Industry Association, the potential market size of HanTile can reach trillions of RMB per year.The HanTile automatic production line is U-shaped with a curved transparent tempered glass which is exactly the same size of the thin film solar chip. This thin film can export the generated current after connected.HanTile combines the concept of ecological architecture, fusion technology and design. Encapsulating flexible thin film solar power chips in curved glass as a form of tile to create a new power generation green technology building materials. It can completely replace the traditional roof tiles to be the part of the building while the materials and energy can be recycled in the building ecosystem to obtain an efficient, low-cost, ecologically balanced building environment. In 2019, HanTile also won the German iF Gold Award, which is known as the "Oscar of Design".Besides, Hanergy New Energy High-end Equipment Manufacturing Industrial Park & Global Settlement Center, the HanWall Industrial Base, the New Mobile Energy Equipment Manufacturing Industrial Base, the Hanergy Guiyang R&D Center were also developed in Guiyang in 2018.Guiyang Mobile Energy Industrial Park also possesses the world's leading MiaSolé CIGS thin film solar technology which can enhance the thickness of HanTile to be only 6.5 mm which is 1.2 mm thinner than the iPhone X mobile phone screen. HanTile weighs only 5.2kg but can bear 1.7 tons pressure or withstand level 12 of typhoons power. HanTile has already applied for 364 worldwide patents.HanTile has also obtained the "ultra-low-energy buildings" and "zero-energy buildings" ideas. According to the reports, the 100 square meters of HanTile can generate the photovoltaic power which is equivalent to 123 tons of fuel power generation but reducing 322 tons of carbon dioxide emissions which is equivalent to planting 340 green trees.Around the same time as the inauguration of the world's first automated HanTile production line in Guiyang Mobile Energy Industrial Park, Jinneng Mobile Energy Industry Park CIGS thin film solar core equipment installation ceremony was held in the Bengbu High-Tech zone in eastern China's Anhui Province. The Bengbu Government and Hanergy Group had earlier signed a cooperation agreement for the Jinneng Mobile Energy Industrial Park project on April 28, 2018 and officially started the construction on May 30, 2018.The first batch of 300MW CIGS equipment installed in the Park is the integrated chips interconnect equipment (ICI) which is developed by Hanergy's American subsidiary Global Solar Energy (GSE) and is one of the core equipment of CIGS thin film solar production line. The operation setup was recently completed on September 29, 2019.Once the planned 600MW CIGS industrial park in Bengbu is put into operation, the annual sales can be expected to reach 5 billion Yuan (700 million USD), according to Gu Yu, President of Jinneng Mobile Energy Industry Park.Since 2018, Hanergy launched the green power-generating technology building materials like HanTile, HanWall, HanRoad and other mobile energy products such as HanPower, HanPack and Humbrella based on the thin-film solar technology, and is receiving unprecedented responses around the world.About Hanergy Mobile Energy Holding Group Limited:Hanergy Mobile Energy Holding Group Limited is a multinational clean energy company as well as the world's leading thin-film solar power company, committed to change the world by thin-film solar. It has branches in provinces all over China as well as in the Americas, Europe and the Middle East, Asia-Pacific, Africa and other regions. Through global technical integration and independent innovation, Hanergy has become a world leader in thin-film solar technology. The maximum research conversion efficiency of its copper indium gallium selenide (CIGS) technology has reached 21.2%, as certified by Germany's Fraunhofer Institute for Solar EnergySystems (ISE), and its single-junction and dual-junction gallium arsenide (GaAs) technology's research conversion efficiency has reached to 29.1 and 31.6% respectively. Having been at the forefront of technological innovations, and with its record conversion efficiency rates for solar thin film cells, Hanergy has retained its leadership position in thin-film power industry.