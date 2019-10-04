New Cementex YouTube Channel Features Demonstrations and Educational Videos

Burlington, NJ - Cementex, the safety tool specialists, is excited to announce its new YouTube Channel, which features demonstrations and educational videos to help customers understand how to use tools safely and productively.



First up is a video demonstration on how to use the Cementex CPGI Glove Inflator as part of the OSHA required inspection of Class 0 and 00 insulating rubber gloves. The demo shows how easy-to-use design features like the non-slip, non-marring base make visual inspections a snap.Visit the Cementex YouTube Channel for the latest videos demonstrating proper use and care of equipment essential to user safety: https://bit.ly/2lGiv1n###About CementexCementex is the innovative, industry-leading supplier of safety hand tools. As the only double-insulated hand tool supplier that controls the entire manufacturing process from insulation through testing, Cementex has an unparalleled commitment to quality and user safety. With constant innovation in response to customer needs, Cementex is on the cutting-edge of both custom and turn-key engineered insulated tools. The design-driven company is continually innovating while remaining committed to producing only the highest quality safety-based products. For all of your safety equipment needs, including tools, personal protective equipment, and more, turn to the experts at Cementex. Visit www.cementexusa.com or call 1-800-654-1292 for additional information.