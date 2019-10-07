Want to Save Money While Saving the Planet? Roof Maxx Restoration Could Save $62M and Avoid 230K Tons of Waste by 2021

A recent study and poster presentation by The Ohio State University confirms the benefit of Roof Maxx restoration treatments for the nation's legions of aging and failing asphalt roofs. Roof Maxx, www.RoofMaxx.com, a nationwide network of new-breed roofing restoration experts, is helping property owners and commercial developers delay costly roof replacements by up to 15 years through the use of eco-friendly plant-based technology to restore a roof's flexibility and waterproofing protection.



Ohio State University holds a gold ranking within Sustainability Tracking, Assessment & Rating System (STARS), placing the university among the top in the nation for its commitment and excellence in sustainability-focused research.The current research, presented in Q2 2019 by Drs. Juliana Vasco-Correa and Ajay Shah, notes that asphalt shingles account for 80 percent of U.S. roofs, and approximately 7 percent of U.S. roofs are replaced every year. If even 1 percent of single-family homes (about 15 percent of yearly replacements) applied an SMEE (Soy Methyl Ester Emulsion) formula such as Roof Maxx instead of replacing the roof, we could avoid 2.8 million tons of landfill waste and 1.1 million metric tons of CO2 equivalents in emissions. It would be the equivalent of taking 240,000 average passenger vehicles off of the road and would save $750 million to homeowners over the average 60-year lifespan of their house.By Roof Maxx' projections the company expects to protect 60,000 homes by 2021, amounting to elimination of 230,000 tons of waste and a collective savings of $62 million.In related findings, the recent release of "An Economic Impact Analysis of the U.S. Bio-based Products Industry: 2018 Update" notes that bio-based products (such as Roof Maxx) contributed $459 billion to the U.S. economy in 2016, amounting to a 17 percent increase over 2014 and adding some 4.65 million jobs.For Roof Maxx, these sustainability discoveries are helping to propel the company's status as the fastest growing roofing company in America, with a presence in 47 U.S. states in just two years.The Solution: Soybean Science"Roof Maxx extends the life of asphalt roofs by five years per treatment," says Mike Feazel, CEO and Co-founder of Roof Maxx with brother Todd Feazel, Co-founder and EVP of Production and Distribution. "By repeating the process every five years a property owner can extend a roof's life by as much as 15 years for approximately 15-25 percent of the cost of replacement."Technicians spray the organic liquid compound onto aging asphalt shingled roofs. The plant-based oil penetrates into roof shingles and replaces the petroleum oil the shingles have lost over time, extending their lifespan and preventing them from cracking and leaking.For more information about becoming a Roof Maxx dealer, or to find the nearest service provider, visit www.roofmaxx.com.About Roof MaxxRoof Maxx Technologies, LLC, is the provider of Roof Maxx®, a scientifically formulated, and 100% safe, plant-based roof rejuvenating spray treatment that was developed by Battelle Labs, the world's largest private research and development company. As a company, Roof Maxx is innovating a new breed of innovative roofers who are available in more than 400 cities across 47 states. When used every five years, Roof Maxx can extend the life of a roof by as many as 15 additional years, which makes it highly cost-effective as well. For more information, visit www.roofmaxx.com.