Ecolibrium Solar Introduces New MetalX Simplified Solar Racking for Every Metal Roof

October 8, 2019 - Boulder, CO - Ecolibrium Solar, the leading provider of fast and simple solar mounting solutions for pitched and low-slope roofs, announces new MetalX Simplified Racking System for Metal Roofs.



More Headlines Articles

Designed to eliminate the costs and shortcomings of installing solar on metal roofs, MetalX delivers the lowest cost per watt with 73 percent less aluminum, no long rails, fewer attachments, shortened install time, and small components to fit 30-50mm modules.The simplified racking solution works on corrugated, standing seam and R-panel roofs."Installers asked for a racking solution that solved the inefficiencies often associated with metal roof installations, such as getting the correct mount for the specific roof, and determining the needed components and how many. MetalX solves those issues while speeding installation and streamlining transporting," says Jonah Coles, product solutions manager for Ecolibrium Solar.Three small components make up MetalX racking: the roof mount, universal XClamps secure modules ranging from 30-50 millimeters, and preassembled Couplings join modules structurally and electrically to create continuous structure and integrated bonding.Utilizing EcoX Universal technology, the No. 1 Rail-Less Racking System, no rails are needed and 300kW of racking fit on a single pallet.Developers who have used MetalX say the elimination of rails significantly reduces weight, costs, installation time and attachments, and provides an appealing aesthetic."When we eliminated the rails, we were able to be more cost competitive and show the client advantages in the aesthetics as well as the structural engineering and lightening the load," said Senior Project Developer Joe Gordon of SunVest Solar. "Also, it looks fantastic. Without any rails, all you see is the panels. It makes our client feel very comfortable that they've got the best looking and safest, structurally sound array."To ensure every project is efficient and successful, Ecolibrium Solar's experienced project managers select the correct roof mount, do project calculations, layout, and bill of materials, and provide details for permitting and inspection."Many of our customers tell us metal roofs are the next big opportunity for solar. With warehouses, manufacturing facilities, airplane hangers and agricultural buildings, there are thousands of large metal roofs with a solid structure and long lifespan that are perfect for solar installations," adds Sam Veague, chief executive officer for Ecolibrium Solar.MetalX is backed by a 25-year warranty.Projects are installing now. For more information, contact Sales@EcolibriumSolar.com, call 740-249-1877, or visit www.ecolibriumsolar.com.About Ecolibrium SolarWith more than 1 gigawatt installed on flat and pitched roofs across America, Canada and Latin America, Ecolibrium Solar® is a market leader in complete solar racking solutions for commercial and residential rooftops. The company designs and manufactures simple, cost-effective, and installer-friendly products that maximize solar installation efficiency and minimize costs. Thousands of installers, developers, distributors and building owners rely on Ecolibrium Solar Racking due to its speed and ease of installation. Our world-class, innovative mounting solutions are delivered with unparalleled service and support by dedicated, expert staff. In the global solar market for innovative, lower-cost, labor-saving racking technology, Ecolibrium Solar provides proven solutions backed by industry certifications and third-party validations. For more information, visit www.ecolibriumsolar.com.