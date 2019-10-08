Energy Toolbase Integrates Chint Power Systems C&I Energy Storage Solution Onto Their Platform

Energy Toolbase, an industry-leading provider of solar and energy storage modeling and proposal software, has integrated Chint Power Systems' (CPS) energy storage solution, a market leading manufacturer of solar and energy storage power conversion equipment, onto their platform. The integration enables distributed energy developers to quickly and accurately analyze the economic viability of solar + storage and standalone storage projects for commercial and industrial (C&I) customers.



"Integrating our storage solution onto the Energy Toolbase platform is all about giving our developer partners a more streamlined workflow to analyze their projects," said Daniel Hill, the energy storage sales manager with CPS America. "This gives developers confidence to know they're running validated storage simulations and economic analysis, which is necessary to get projects to the finish line."The CPS energy storage solution comes fully integrated with Pason Power's intelligent Energy Management System (iEMS) software, which uses machine learning and artificial intelligence to optimize the dispatch of the system. CPS and Pason Power announced the launch of their hardware + software integration earlier this year, which was designed to foster a simplified, pre-configured, single-source procurement process for customers.There is no additional cost for Energy Toolbase users to utilize the newly launched CPS integration and run storage dispatch simulations and savings analysis that are representative of how the CPS system, controlled by the Pason Power iEMS, would operate in the field.With over 3GW installed in the U.S. market since 2009, CPS is widely regarded as the market leader for commercial string inverters. For its turnkey energy storage solution, CPS has achieved UL 9540 certification for the 30kW/65kWh, 30kW/130kWh, and 60kW/130kWh sizes. Systems are in stock and available for shipment.Energy Toolbase recently merged with Pason Power following the Pason Systems Inc. (TSX:PSI) acquisition of a majority interest in Energy Toolbase.Energy Toolbase, CPS, and Pason Power will co-host a webinar on Wednesday, October 30th at 2:00 PM EST / 1:00 PM CT to overview and demo the newly launched integration. Click here to register.About Energy ToolbaseEnergy Toolbase is an industry leading software platform that specializes in modeling and proposing the economics of solar PV and energy storage projects. Over one thousand leading distributed energy organizations worldwide utilize the SaaS platform to accurately, objectively and transparently analyze their projects and create customer facing proposals. To learn more or request a free trial, visit: www.energytoolbase.com.About CPS AmericaCPS, Chint Power Systems America, is a subsidiary of the Chint Group (http://en.chint.com), a publicly traded smart energy company founded in Asia in 1984. CPS America was founded in Texas in 2009. It has invested heavily in a local team and operates a service operations center in Dallas, warehousing and distribution in Los Angeles, and a Sales and Marketing office in the San Francisco Bay Area. CPS is the USA market leader for 3-phase string inverters with well over 2.5GW shipped in America and has recently made a strategic entry as a vertically integrated energy storage systems provider. The company strives to deliver value to its customers through product innovation, cost leadership, and first-class service backed by a bankable company. www.chintpowersystems.com.About Pason Power Inc.Pason Power enables customers to build, sell, operate, and support advanced energy storage systems through its energy intelligence software platform. Pason Power customers can right-size and model the financial performance of energy storage projects to significantly lower project risk and confidently move from pencil-out to power-on. The company is built on a legacy of over 25 years in the management and security of energy data. The company is backed by its parent company, Pason Systems Inc. ("Pason") (TSX:PSI), and leverages robust, industrial technology which has established it as a world leader in energy data management and controls automation. Pason enjoys one of the strongest balance sheets in the industry and has a 40-year track record of adding value through energy data. For more information, visit https://pasonpower.com.