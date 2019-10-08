Solaria Adds Industry Veterans Steve Gomo and Howard Wenger to Board of Directors

OAKLAND, CA, OCT. 8, 2019 - Solaria Corporation, a global provider of advanced solar energy products, today announced the addition of Steve Gomo and Howard Wenger to Solaria's board of directors. Their appointment comes on the heels of Solaria's recent announcement that it has secured new expansion financing to meet its rapidly growing customer demand.



Steve Gomo was, among other roles, executive vice president and chief financial officer of NetApp, a leading provider of storage and data management solutions, and is currently a director of three public companies. He brings his considerable experience in unlocking the growth potential of innovative technology companies to Solaria."Solaria has the smartest and most sophisticated premium solar product available on the market today," said Gomo. "I see outstanding technology and a talented team poised to be a major player in the transformation to renewable energy. I'm honored to be playing a role in their rapidly emerging success."Howard Wenger, who served as president and CEO of SunPower Systems and executive roles at PowerLight in his over 30 years of experience in solar energy and utility power, brings unparalleled depth of industry knowledge and extensive entrepreneurial experience to Solaria."Solaria represents the kind of company that will accelerate the shift to a clean all-electric future," said Wenger. "With its revolutionary panel technology, great team, and proven ability to scale, it is absolutely fair to say that Solaria will help power the world. I'm thrilled to support the company and help it fulfill the promise of 100% renewable energy.""Howard and Steve are accomplished professionals with depth and insight from impressive careers and hard-won successes," said Solaria CEO Suvi Sharma. "They are a tremendous resource that we are thrilled to have on our board, giving us confidence in achieving our vision of Solaria as the leader in premium solar energy systems and a major player in renewable energy."Steve Gomo serves on the board of directors of Micron Technology, Inc., Nutanix, Inc. and Enphase Energy, Inc. From 2002 to 2011, Mr. Gomo was Chief Financial Officer at NetApp, a leading provider of innovative storage and data management solutions. Earlier in his career, Mr. Gomo was Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer at Silicon Graphics. He began his career with Hewlett-Packard where he held various positions in finance, management and manufacturing. He holds a Bachelor's degree in business administration from Oregon State University and an MBA in finance from Santa Clara University.Howard Wenger has more than 30 years of experience in the solar energy and utility power arena, from start-ups to multi-billion-dollar public companies. He is currently an active investor in Solaria and other companies creating a clean all-electric future. Previously, Mr. Wenger worked for a decade at SunPower Corporation, serving as President with global responsibility for the company's residential, commercial, and utility power plant businesses. SunPower's revenue grew from $200 million to over $3 billion during Mr. Wenger's tenure. Mr. Wenger also served as Executive Vice President and board member of PowerLight Corporation, acquired by SunPower in 2007. He holds a Bachelor's degree in environmental studies from the University of California, Santa Barbara, and a Master's degree in engineering from the University of Colorado, Boulder.Designed and engineered in the U.S., Solaria PowerXT® is one of the most advanced solar panel on the market today. A patented cell design, advanced panel architecture, and innovative assembly techniques enable greater than 20% efficiency and a sleek Pure Black™ design with no visible circuitry. High power density allows solar installers to maximize power and energy yield on customer roofs. And shade resistant technology keeps Solaria PowerXT® performing when other panels have ceased generating power.About SolariaSolaria Corporation is a solar technology company that is paving the way for distributed, clean power generation by building advanced solar panels and fully integrated systems. Using advanced patented technology, proven field performance, and sophisticated automation, Solaria delivers solutions that address a unique set of requirements for residential and commercial solar markets. Solaria headquarters are in California, USA. For more information, please visit www.solaria.com.Contact: Susan DeVico sdevico@solaria.com +1 415 235-8758