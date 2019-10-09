Navigant Research Report Finds Public Charger Deployments Are Encouraging Plug-in EV Adoption

A new report from Navigant Research analyzes the relationship between public charger deployment and plug-in EV (PEV) demand, providing an overview of upcoming industry innovations and ways industry stakeholders can speed the PEV industry development cycle.



EV markets have grown considerably since 2010, thanks to government policies and advances in battery technology. However, purchase subsidy programs in major markets are beginning to phase out, and PEV ownership largely remains an option for select consumer groups rather than the mass market due to an insufficient public charging solution. The EV industry is striving to deploy sufficient public charging options, but an initial sustainable development business model is doubtful, due to low utilization among early EV adopters, making private investment difficult. Click to tweet: According to a new report from @NavigantRSRCH, although the business model is in question, analyses indicate public charger deployments are positively affecting PEV adoption."This finding is encouraging for PEV market stakeholders, and should be considered when designing policies to speed PEV adoption," says Scott Shepard, senior research analyst at Navigant Research. "There are many ways to support public charging, and a growing collection of solutions are emerging on behalf of steady progress, with technology standards and innovative approaches using communication protocols and energy storage technologies."To propel deployment of public charging, Navigant Research recommends stakeholders use subsidies to shape and standardize public charger deployment. They should encourage interoperability and flexibility, and clarify a role for the electricity transmission and distribution (T&D) sector. Additionally, opening additional revenue streams for charge point operators, can aid in market advancement.The report, Leveraging Charging Infrastructure to Accelerate EV Sales, report analyzes the relationship between public charger deployment and PEV demand. It also assesses current industry challenges and issues with existing market support policies as well as industry practices. The report provides an overview of upcoming industry innovations and ways industry stakeholders can speed the PEV industry development cycle. An Executive Summary of the report is available for free download on the Navigant Research website.About Navigant ResearchNavigant Research, the dedicated research arm of Navigant, provides market research and benchmarking services for rapidly changing and often highly regulated industries. In the energy sector, Navigant Research focuses on in-depth analysis and reporting about global clean technology markets. The team's research methodology combines supply-side industry analysis, end-user primary research and demand assessment, and deep examination of technology trends to provide a comprehensive view of clean, intelligent, mobile, and distributed energy. Additional information about Navigant Research can be found at www.navigantresearch.com.About NavigantNavigant Consulting, Inc. is a specialized, global professional services firm that helps clients take control of their future. Navigant's professionals apply deep industry knowledge, substantive technical expertise, and an enterprising approach to help clients build, manage and/or protect their business interests. With a focus on markets and clients facing transformational change and significant regulatory or legal pressures, the Firm primarily serves clients in the healthcare, energy and financial services industries. Across a range of advisory, consulting, outsourcing, and technology/analytics services, Navigant's practitioners bring sharp insight that pinpoints opportunities and delivers powerful results. More information about Navigant can be found at navigant.com.* The information contained in this press release concerning the report, Leveraging Charging Infrastructure to Accelerate EV Sales, is a summary and reflects Navigant Research's current expectations based on market data and trend analysis. Market predictions and expectations are inherently uncertain and actual results may differ materially from those contained in this press release or the report. Please refer to the full report for a complete understanding of the assumptions underlying the report's conclusions and the methodologies used to create the report. Neither Navigant Research nor Navigant undertakes any obligation to update any of the information contained in this press release or the report.