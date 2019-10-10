Hammond Power Solutions Launches New Website
Hammond Power Solutions (HPS) is proud to announce the release of our newly redesigned website. The new website has been designed to reflect the needs of our diverse customer base and provides a user-friendly experience with improved navigation and functionality.
In an effort to deliver a better user experience, the mobile responsive site includes many new features to help users quickly and easily navigate the site to find the products and information they need:
Responsive - ability to view the site on desktop, tablet and mobile devices
Competitor part number look-up tool - enter any HPS or competitor part number and the results will display the corresponding HPS product attributes
Product configurator - configure a HPS part number based on HPS product attributes
Geo-location - directs users to the Global, North America, EMEA or Asia regional sites based on their location
Resource area - provides users with a single area to obtain brochures, manuals and typical specifications
Technical support area - provides access to our FAQ's, Troubleshooting, Webinars, and Representative locator
Page quicklinks - each page is equipped with a quicklinks menu to easily find related information
Newsletter - visitors can stay informed with the latest HPS news through the "HPS Informer" newsletter sign-up
"We are excited to be able to provide our customers, investors and partners with an improved digital experience", stated Michael Frayne, Director of Marketing. "The new layout, clean design and online tools are better aligned with the needs of our customers. As we continue to grow globally, it is very important to have the ability to personalize the users experience for their particular needs and this new site will enable us to do that in the future".
Be sure to visit the website regularly to learn about upcoming trade shows, new product announcements, Investor Relations news, and career opportunities.
About HPS
Hammond Power Solutions (TSX: HPS.A) is a North American leader for the design and manufacture of dry-type standard and custom electrical engineered magnetics, electrical dry-type and cast resin transformers. Leading edge engineering capabilities, high quality products, and responsive service to customers' needs have all served to establish HPS as a technical and innovative leader in the electrical and electronic industries. HPS has operations in Canada, the United States, Mexico, and India.
