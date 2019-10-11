Hanergy’s Renewable Energy Center Becomes the World’s First Certified LEED Zero Carbon Building

BEIJING, October 11th, 2019 - USGBC's LEED certification authority has announced that Hanergy's Renewable Energy Center has received the prestigious LEED Zero certification, becoming the world's first certified "Zero Carbon" building and one of the first three "net-zero" projects.



As one of the most influential green building organizations in the world, USGBC (United States Green Building Council) has been committed to promoting the "greening" process of the global construction industry, with its LEED (Leadership in Energy & Environmental Design) certification system considered the most authoritative and most widely used green building certification system in the world.On November 14th, 2018, USGBC officially launched the LEED Zero certification program to complement the LEED system by verifying the achievement of net-zero goals and signaling market leadership in sustainable development. To obtain the sought-after LEED Zero certification, a building is required to create more than its output or eliminate more than it produces within one year of operation to meet one of the following standards: zero carbon, zero energy, zero water consumption or zero waste.During the LEED Zero Carbon certification process, Hanergy's Renewable Energy Center was adjudged to uphold the three-level energy efficiency concept of self-sufficiency, surplus storage, and grid independence, while exhibiting green environmental protection design, technological innovation, and sustainable development. Furthermore, the exhibition center's case was strengthened by the annual estimation of saving 104 tons of standard coal and reducing carbon dioxide emissions by 314 tons, which is equivalent to planting 13,745 trees.Located in Beijing's Olympic Park, Hanergy's Renewable Energy Center is an all-solar green building, covering 7119 square meters and featuring Hanergy's HanWall, flexible thin film solar modules on the top and sides of the building and HanBrick on the walkway. The one-of-a-kind exhibition center adopts the world's leading copper indium gallium selenide (CIGS) thin-film technology for power generation and an independently developed intelligent micro-grid management system, which optimizes the operation of its power generation, power consumption, power storage, and power sales. Additionally, the unique system also carries out energy interconnection and sharing with the company's headquarters to form a regional intelligent microgrid.USGBC & GBCI North Asia Managing Director, Andy To, highly praised Hanergy's green achievements, "As the world's first LEED ‘Zero Carbon' certification project, Hanergy's Renewable Energy Center has demonstrated the progress being made to push buildings towards the goal of "net-zero" globally.""At present, the world's first LEED "Zero Energy" and "Zero Water" certification projects have been located in Brazil at Petinelli's HQ and Eurobusiness' office building respectively. Hanergy's Renewable Energy Center has now become one of the best in the world and represents the best practice of 'net-zero' construction in China. We look forward to seeing more projects achieving the LEED Zero certification and leading the next trend of net-zero construction."Cao Yang, Hanergy Thin Film Power Group Senior Vice President, added, "At a time when the social impact of green building is increasing, actively promoting green building certification for existing buildings is our unescapable mission for sustainable development of buildings and the environment. Therefore, we feel honored to receive the world's first LEED zero-carbon certification, as it will have profound implications for the clean energy market and signal the beginning of a real energy revolution. We believe that "green energy" technology not only benefits wider fields of construction, but it also outlines a more ambitious vision for building energy-saving."Earlier in the month, Hanergy's Renewable Energy Center was also awarded the LEED EB O+M (Existing Building: Operations and Maintenance) Platinum Certification with a record high score of 94 points. USGBC's LEED Platinum Certification is regarded as the highest honor in the green building industry and one of the most difficult green building certifications to obtain.