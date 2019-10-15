ABB unveils end-to-end e-mobility solutions at eMove360°

At eMove360°ABB for the first time presents its end-to-end solutions-based e-mobility portfolio (Hall 5, Stand 306, 15-17 October, Munich). This industry-leading offering spans solutions from the distribution grid to the charging point, overcoming critical challenges presented by next-generation charging demands.



"High-powered EV charging is critical for electric cars, trucks, buses and ships, however this can increase the strain on grid distribution and connection capacity," said Frank Muehlon, Head of ABB's global business for EV Charging Infrastructure."At eMove360°, we're showcasing pre-engineered, pre-fab distribution and grid connection capacity solutions which are easily scalable alongside our market leading charging solutions. This solution-based approach significantly reduces costs, while taking the strain out of scaling comprehensive next-generation EV infrastructure."Market leading EV charging solutionsDesigned to meet the demands of an increasingly connected and sustainable society, ABB showcases its DC Wallbox and Terra 54 which offer an output range of up to 920 V, ensuring they can support all existing 500 V battery EVs, plus the next generation of high-voltage electric vehicles.Both are part of the ABB AbilityTM portfolio of connected solutions, enabling authentication, integration with back offices and payment platforms, monitoring, remote diagnostics and repair, as well as over-the-air updates and upgrades.ABB's DC Wallbox provides the ideal solution for the charging of EVs at offices, dealerships and public parking places. The compact DC Wallbox* benefits from a maximum current of 60 A delivering 24 kW peak power directly to the vehicle's battery, allowing for a shorter charging time than the typical on-board converters, usually rated between 3 to 7 kW.Meanwhile, the 50 kW Terra 54 offers a market leading solution for service stations and car parks where quick charging is a must, with a typical charge time of around 30 minutes. The latest DC fast charger boasts a bright user display (for clearer readability in direct sunlight) with more flexible customization options, and optional improved credit-card payment terminals for use across different countries.Other new features on Terra 54 chargers include: better handling and more stable connector holders for all cable types; upgraded power electronics for improved reliability and long-term component availability; improved accessibility for service engineers. The chargers are also prepared for smart charging profiles and site load management.Innovative infrastructure solutionsABB solutions on display span multiple renewable energy sources and include battery storage to navigate peak period pricing and capacity, which integrates with distribution solutions. Integrated storage and distribution solutions are modular and skid-mounted, reducing installation costs by 30 percent and risk of modification by 90 percent. Energy storage savings, specifically, reduce utility demand charges by up to 73 percent through peak shaving while avoiding potential grid capacity issues.By working with one supplier, companies and public transport operators realize simplified management of all assets such as renewables energy storage through local and remote connectivity, and can bring further energy savings by balancing the production and consumption requirements of the whole system.Successful implementation of such a source-to-socket solution is now on display with Hamburger Hochbahn AG, where ABB has supplied infrastructure for 44 ABB AbilityTM enabled, high-power 150C chargers as part of Germany's first electric bus depot. This allows 44 buses in the fleet, each with a range of up to 150 km in normal conditions, to be charged overnight in the central bus depot. The high-power chargers are part of ABB's modular systems approach for depot charging applications, which provide efficient grid connection for the charging infrastructure.Global leader in e-mobilityABB is a world leader in electric vehicle infrastructure, offering the full range of charging and electrification solutions for electric cars, electric and hybrid buses as well as for ships and railways. ABB entered the EV-charging market back in 2010, and today has sold more than 11,000 ABB DC fast chargers across 76 countries. In its role as title partner of the ABB FIA Formula E championship and as Official Charging Partner for the Jaguar I-PACE eTROPHY series, ABB extends its commitment to support and expand the future of smart and sustainable transport.* H770mm x W584mm X D300mmVisit ABB at Hall 5, Stand 306 at eMove360°, Munich, from 15-17 October 2019https://www.emove360.com/trades-shows-events/trade-fairs/emove360-europe-2019/ABB (ABBN: SIX Swiss Ex) is a technology leader that is driving the digital transformation of industries. With a history of innovation spanning more than 130 years, ABB has four customer-focused, globally leading businesses: Electrification, Industrial Automation, Motion, and Robotics & Discrete Automation, supported by the ABB Ability™ digital platform. ABB's Power Grids business will be divested to Hitachi in 2020. ABB operates in more than 100 countries with about 147,000 employees. www.abb.com