International Event Organizers Announce New Partnership, New Solar Power Event in Africa

Decreasing costs and abundant natural resources have long made solar energy a viable energy solution for Africa. South Africa specifically boasts one of the highest 24-hour global solar radiation average in the worldâ€”about 220 W/m2â€”making this a prime location to debut Solar Power Africa, November 4-6, 2020, in Cape Town, South Africa.



Solar Power Africa will bring together leading solar businesses, utilities, non-profits, and policymakers for an exclusive two-day eventâ€”blending conference, technical education and trade show to further develop Africa's solar energy market. The event is a joint venture by three leading international event producers, Messe Frankfurt, SNEC PV Power Expo, and Solar Power Eventsâ€”host of Solar Power International (SPI) at North America Smart Energy Week."By leveraging the strengths of Messe Frankfurt, SNEC PV Power Expo, and Solar Power Events to develop Solar Power Africa, we will connect new innovative technologies and strategies to the business organizations who are investing in the African solar markets. We are looking forward to hosting this event in Cape Town," Stephen Miner, CEO, Solar Power Events.The demand for energy, specifically solar, is quickly increasing in Africa. Predictions show that nearly 30% of electricity in Sub-Saharan Africa will come from solar by 2030, accounting for about 30 GW. Current cumulative installations are at 5GW, which presents new opportunities to grow the industry. The African Development Bank recently announced a new financing service, for small-scale renewables, that will support access to renewable energy technologies."We are honored to work with such prestigious international partners to bring this event to South Africa. Messe Frankfurt South Africa has established operations in the country, with over 10 shows a year, and we believe this event is a great addition to our portfolio and an important event for the local market," Joshua Low, Managing Director, Messe Frankfurt South Africa.Event information including featured speakers, panels, networking opportunities, exhibition opportunities, and registration will be released in the coming months at www.events.solar/Africa.***Messe FrankfurtMesse Frankfurt is one of the world's largest trade fair, congress and event organizers and employs more than 2,500 employees across 30 different locations globally. The South African office has an experienced staff compliment of over 35 team members with established marketing, sales and operational capabilities. Messe Frankfurt South Africa organizes large-scale events such as Automechanika Johannesburg, Futuroad Expo, Festival of Motoring, The Cape Town International Boat Show, AERO South Africa, Source Africa, ATF and the Emerald Speed Fest.SNEC PV Power ExpoThe SNEC PV Power Expo is the world's largest PV tradeshow based in Shanghai, China. SNEC has evolved from 15,000 sqm in 2007 to over 200,000 sqm in 2018, attracting over 2,000 exhibiting companies from 95 countries and regions all over the world and an overseas exhibitor ratio of over 30%. The event is jointly organized by 23 international associations and organizations including the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA).Solar Power EventsSolar Power Events is the premier events portfolio for North American solar, smart, and renewable markets and is presented by the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA) and the Smart Electric Power Alliance (SEPA). The flagship event, Solar Power International, is North America's largest solar trade show. All Solar Power Events feature a robust education program vetted by industry experts, ample networking opportunities with industry connections who have buying power, and an exhibit floor packed with the latest solutions and technologies.