Solar PV World Expo 2020 (PV Guangzhou )

As the largest solar PV expo in South China, Solar PV World Expo 2020 is going to cover a show floor to 40,000 sq.m, with 600 quality exhibitors displaying all range of pv products. We have welcome featured exhibitors like JA Solar, Chint Solar, Mibet, Yingli Solar, LONGi, Hanergy, LU'AN Solar, Growatt, Goodwe, Solis, IVNT, AKCOME, SOFARSOLAR, Toyray Solar, SAJ, CSG PVTECH, UNIEXPV, Afore, Kingfeels, Fivestar Solar, Horad, Sangong Intelligent Equipment, SINHONGHUA, AUTO-ONE, Yeniu Automation, APsystems, SAKO, Sunrise, Aerpal, ALLGRAND BATTERY, NPP Power, ALLTOP Photoelectric, Remote Power, Senergy, Titanergy, Amerisolar, Solar-log, Sopray, etc.

Exhibits

âˆ’Raw Material
âˆ’PV Panel/Cell/Module
âˆ’Inverter/Controller/Connectors/Cables
âˆ’PV Bracket/Accessories/PV Systems
âˆ’Production /Monitoring/Testing Equipment
âˆ’PV Application/Solar lighting
âˆ’Mobile supplies/Storage Battery
âˆ’Others


Contact Us
Guangdong Grandeur International Exhibition Group
Contact Person: Ms. Mandy Tsang
Tel:(+86) 20 29037372
Mobile/Whatapp/Wechat: (+86) 15918775956
E-mail: grand.gz@grahw.com;mandyt_1@163.com

