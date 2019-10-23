Dalkia launches its energy solutions brand in the U.S.

BEVERLY, Mass - October 23 - Dalkia, one of the leaders in building energy services and a subsidiary of the EDF Group, is launching its brand in the United States today to strengthen its presence with commercial, industrial and institutional customers. With Dalkia Energy Solutions (new name of Groom Energy Solutions) and Aegis Energy Services, Dalkia combines the Group's expertise in energy efficiency and local energy production.



Dalkia's U.S. division responds to the growing demand from building managers and owners for comprehensive energy efficiency solutions. Dalkia's expertise includes HVAC, LED lighting, cogeneration, building management systems and remote control. These solutions enable customers in the distribution, health, hotel, housing and logistics sectors to reduce their energy costs and CO2 emissions.Dalkia is the flagship of EDF's energy services around the world. Last year, Dalkia generated $4.6 billion in revenue and managed more than 19,900 tertiary and commercial establishments, more than 330 heating and cooling networks, more than 3,400 healthcare establishments and more than 2,300 industrial sites in France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Poland and Russia.To provide its customers with a full range of energy services, Dalkia works with EDF's other subsidiaries in the United States, including EDF Trading North America for wholesale and retail energy supply, EDF Renewables for large solar and wind power installations, as well as solar energy on commercial and industrial sites, storage and charging of electric vehicles."According to the U.S. Green Building Council, buildings account for nearly 40% of global emissions and that's where we need to start," said Sylvie Jéhanno, Chairwoman and CEO of the Dalkia Group. "In all the countries in which we operate, we see that asset managers and companies that want to commit to the energy transition need comprehensive services that can make their installations smarter, more efficient and less CO2-intensive.""Dalkia is partnering with its customers to evaluate their building portfolios and identify the most attractive opportunities to reduce energy consumption and carbon emissions, without negatively impacting occupant comfort or building operations," said Jon Guerster, CEO of Dalkia Energy Solutions. "Thanks to the capabilities of Dalkia and our American subsidiaries, we are able to offer our customers an efficient, comprehensive service throughout the United States."About DalkiaDalkia, by your side to step up your sustainable energy performance. Dalkia, an EDF Group subsidiary, supports its customers in their energy and digital transformations through its two businesses: the development of local renewable energies and energy savings. Dalkia offers its customers tailor-made solutions for each building, each city, each territory and each industrial site to help them meet the challenge of the energy transition and make them smarter.