AWEA statement supporting the introduction of the bipartisan Wind Energy Research and Development Act, led by Senators Tina Smith (D-Minn.) and Susan Collins (R-Maine)

"AWEA applauds the bipartisan efforts of Senators Tina Smith (D-Minn.) and Susan Collins (R-Maine) on the introduction of the Wind Energy Research and Development Act in the Senate," said Tom Kiernan, CEO of AWEA. "Over the past ten years, American ingenuity has helped the cost of wind energy fall by more than two-thirds. The research from the Department of Energy's Wind Energy Program will continue the industry's innovation streak and help deliver improvements in energy efficiency, reliability and permitting."



