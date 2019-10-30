Real-time project mapping, now made possible by Puneâ€™s Power Couple

Indian origin power couple Yogesh Khandelwal & Leena Madan have made real-time project mapping possible through gisAMPS (Geographic Information System viewer). It is a comprehensive tool for an end to end tracking of all the land and infrastructure data. It is one of the many software solutions created by the couple owned company geoAMPS.

gisAMPS enables a quick view of the status tracts within a project. Its color-coded maps and graphs help analyze project features easily by overlaying multiple layers. Another amazing feature is that the Geospatial visualization feature can also be integrated with gisAMPS.



With gisAMPS mapping, organizations receive a visual overview of the project data to aid in route planning, cost analysis, environmental assessments, and overall project management. For the ease of use and accessibility, the software may be altered to suit the client's requirements. The project managers at geoAMPS' work with the client to establish a project timeline and schedule weekly status meetings. After the kickoff meeting, users are given a test/playground environment to familiarize themselves with the software.geoAMPS' approach to their projects is always a close-knitted partnership with the clients throughout all the project stages. Once each new system is installed, geoAMPS remains committed to ensuring a smooth transition from the client's old system to the new gisAMPS system. Their Product Support team provides around-the-clock Help Desk support.Further on, Yogesh & Leena plan to keep up with the changing trends in technologies to push innovations at geoAMPS beyond boundaries