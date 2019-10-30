SMA America Releases New SMA Service Mobile Application

SMA America has released a new mobile application, empowering PV installers with up-to-date system information, quick error analysis and repair assistance.



With the SMA Service Mobile App, installers are equipped with everything they need to be preparedâ€”including all-inclusive, practical solutions that make all aspects of day-to-day work life easy."With our new service application, installers can speed up service in the field and focus instead on their revenue-generating opportunities," said Charles Morrill, vice president of customer service with SMA America. "The easy access to documentation and support is expedited and simplified."SMA's free Service App includes documentation for SMA products, quick fault analysis and reliable repair guidanceâ€”online and offline. One robust feature is the intuitive fault analysis tool. After entering an error code, installers will be given recommendations and solutions to troubleshoot the problem. This feature reliably guides installers step-by-step through the process of replacing inverter components, allowing them to make repairs quickly and without any problems. Upon request, the exact location of an affected assembly can be displayed beforehand as well.The app also features extensive documentation for the current SMA product portfolio. Installers simply enter the product family and the app will display all the relevant stored documents. Another useful feature displays the contact information for each installer's local contact center. Even in the field, connecting with a SMA service representative is as easy as clicking a button.For more information or to download the service app, visit the Apple Store or the Google Play Store.About SMAAs a leading global specialist in photovoltaic system technology, the SMA Group is setting the standards today for the decentralized and renewable energy supply for tomorrow. SMA's portfolio contains a wide range of efficient PV inverters, holistic system solutions for PV systems of all power classes, intelligent energy management systems and battery-storage solutions as well as complete solutions for PV diesel hybrid applications. Digital energy services as well as extensive services up to and including operation and maintenance services for PV power plants round off SMA's range. SMA inverters with a total output of around 75 gigawatts have been installed in more than 190 countries worldwide. SMA's multi-award-winning technology is protected by more than 1,400 patents and utility models. Since 2008, the Group's parent company, SMA Solar Technology AG, has been listed on the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (S92) and is listed in the SDAX index.