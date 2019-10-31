The Leaders in Energy from Waste Convene in London this December

SMi Reports: Senior experts from 22+ organisations to discuss energy regulations in the Energy from Waste conference 2019



More Headlines Articles

SMi Group's 2019 edition of the Energy from Waste conference is set to return on 3 - 4 December 2019 for its 12th year, in London. The event will look at the impact of energy regulations and government policy on the UK market along with, how BREXIT will affect the industry, financing and funding of projects and innovative new technologies.With that in mind, the two-day agenda is a great opportunity to hear from industry leaders in the UK EfW sector who will share experiences about specific projects. Financing future beyond PPP (Public-Private Partnerships) and PFI (Private-Finance Initiatives) will be discussed in detail and key players from Energy from Waste projects in Europe and further afield, will highlight upon lessons learnt from experiences of operating in mature and emerging markets.Featured industry representatives speaking includes:â€¢ Mark Terell, Director, Andusia presenting on â€˜The evolution of the UK EfW market and the continuing importance for waste derived fuel exports'â€¢ Stuart Hayward-Higham, Technical Development Director, Suez R & R UK presenting on â€˜Fuel to the fire - the residual waste future changes'â€¢ Oliver Gao, Investment Manager, SUS Environment International presenting on â€˜Waste-to-Energy brief updates in China'Over 22 organisations are confirmed to be present at this year's event, where attendees will have the chance to meet with industry leaders from:AF Consult | Amey | Andusia Recovered Fuels | Augean | BMH Technology | CEWEP | City of Westminster | CNIM Group | Cogen Systems | Dalkia Waste Energy | Department of Transport | EEW Energy from Waste | Environmental Services Association (ESA) | ESWET - European Suppliers of Waste-to-Energy Technology | Foresight Group | Future Earth Energy | GMI Europe | Green Giraffe| Helector | Lhoist UK | PGM Developments | Terra | Vassilico Cement Works and many more.The full programme and speaker line-up is now available to download online.Energy from Waste3rd - 4th December 2019Copthorne Tara Hotel, London, UKSponsored by BMH Technology | Steinmuller Babcock Environment | TURBODENFor sponsorship enquiries please contact Andrew Gibbons on +44 (0) 20 7827 6156.For media enquiries contact Neill Howard on +44 (0)20 7827 6164