Asia-Pacific solar technology tenders activity drops 16% in Q3 2019

Asia-Pacific solar technology tenders in Q3 2019 saw 243 tenders announced, marking a drop of 16% over the last four-quarter average of 290, according to GlobalData's power industry tenders database.



The proportion of solar technology tenders by category tracked by GlobalData in the quarter was as follows:1. Project Implementation with 211 tenders and an 86.8% share2. Supply & Erection: 14 tenders and a 5.8% share3. Repair, Maintenance, Upgrade & Others: nine tenders and a 3.7% share4. Power Purchase Agreement: five tenders and a 2.1% share5. Consulting & Similar Services: four tenders and a 1.6% share.India tops Asia-Pacific solar power tenders activityIndia was the top country in the Asia-Pacific region for solar technology tenders recorded in Q3 2019 with 174 tenders and a 71.6% share, followed by Australia with 25 tenders and a 10.3% share and the Philippines with 23 tenders and a 9.5% share.Asia-Pacific solar technology tenders in Q3 2019: Top companies by capacityThe top issuers of tenders for the quarter in terms of power capacity involved in Asia-Pacific were:1. Solar Energy Corporation of India (India): 3,072.52MW from five tenders2. NHPC (India): 2,000MW from one tender3. Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution (India): 1,880MW capacity from 30 tenders.