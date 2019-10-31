Asia-Pacific solar technology tenders activity drops 16% in Q3 2019
Asia-Pacific solar technology tenders in Q3 2019 saw 243 tenders announced, marking a drop of 16% over the last four-quarter average of 290, according to GlobalDataâ€™s power industry tenders database.
1. Project Implementation with 211 tenders and an 86.8% share
2. Supply & Erection: 14 tenders and a 5.8% share
3. Repair, Maintenance, Upgrade & Others: nine tenders and a 3.7% share
4. Power Purchase Agreement: five tenders and a 2.1% share
5. Consulting & Similar Services: four tenders and a 1.6% share.
India tops Asia-Pacific solar power tenders activity
India was the top country in the Asia-Pacific region for solar technology tenders recorded in Q3 2019 with 174 tenders and a 71.6% share, followed by Australia with 25 tenders and a 10.3% share and the Philippines with 23 tenders and a 9.5% share.
Asia-Pacific solar technology tenders in Q3 2019: Top companies by capacity
The top issuers of tenders for the quarter in terms of power capacity involved in Asia-Pacific were:
1. Solar Energy Corporation of India (India): 3,072.52MW from five tenders
2. NHPC (India): 2,000MW from one tender
3. Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution (India): 1,880MW capacity from 30 tenders.
