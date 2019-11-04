ACORE Statement on U.S. Withdrawal from the Paris Climate Accord

The U.S. should be leading the world in the fight against climate change, not shrinking from a renewable future that brings massive economic growth.

"The U.S. should be leading the world in the fight against climate change, not shrinking from a renewable future that brings massive economic growth. Despite today's announcement, the reality is that a vast majority of American citizens from across the political spectrum understand the need to chart a more sustainable future. With active support from many of the country's leading businesses, America's booming renewable energy sector is committed to giving them the clean energy economy they want and deserve, and keeping the U.S. within striking distance of Paris targets for reduced greenhouse emissions."



More Headlines Articles

##About ACORE:Founded in 2001, the American Council on Renewable Energy (ACORE) is the nation's premier pan-renewable organization uniting finance, policy and technology to accelerate the transition to a renewable energy economy. For more information, please visit www.acore.org.