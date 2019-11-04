Trimark to Present at PV Operations USA in San Diego on November 6

Folsom, CA, November 4, 2019 - Trimark Associates, Inc., a leading provider of metering, SCADA, and energy storage technology solutions for the electric power industry, will be giving a joint presentation with Sandia National Laboratories at the 5th Annual PV Operations USA conference on November 6 from 2:45 to 3:15. PV Operations is North America's leading event dedicated to the operational phase of the solar lifecycle. The conference brings together two days of tailored, highly interactive, information and peer to peer learning opportunities for solar PV O&M, Asset Management, Finance and Investment professionals.



Solar power plant SCADA systems collect and present a vast amount of power generation data, weather data, and performance metrics. By incorporating local and site-specific characteristics, an innovative machine learning algorithm can be trained using historical data to forecast a solar plant's generation.May Cai, Trimark's data scientist, and Thushara Gunda, senior member of Sandia National Laboratories' technical staff, will present: Foresee the Future: Using Machine Learning, Climate and Site Characteristics to Predict Solar Plant Generation.The topics that will be covered include:• The correlation between weather/climate patterns and power generation• Variations in weather patterns and their impact during clipped and non-clipped periods• Machine learning techniques using high resolution SCADA dataAbout TrimarkTrimark Associates, Inc. (Trimark) delivers industry-leading solutions to allow real-time operational control, enable informed management of power production operations, and ensure regulatory compliance. Trimark's turnkey products and engineering services control, measure, and manage all aspects of power production that utility-scale power producers require to maintain peak business performance. Trimark's revenue meters, meteorological stations, SCADA platforms, battery energy storage, and microgrid management systems optimize power generation and maximize revenue. The Trimark Operations Center offers operations and maintenance services, proactive site monitoring, and data management services ensuring optimal performance.