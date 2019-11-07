U.S. Solar Trade Group Adds Multinational Solar Companies to its Board of Directors

WASHINGTON, D.C. - The Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA), the national trade association for the U.S. solar energy industry, announced today that multinational solar project developers Grasshopper Solar and BrightNight Energy are joining SEIA's board of directors, effective immediately.



"This is an exciting time for the solar industry, and I am thrilled to have these two companies join our board," said Abigail Ross Hopper, president and CEO of SEIA. "BrightNight and Grasshopper bring critical expertise and a level of leadership that we will need to achieve our bold vision in the Solar+ Decade."Founded in 2018, BrightNight is a leader of dispatchable, renewable solutions, using advanced technology to meet the global demand for clean, reliable energy."BrightNight is honored to join the SEIA board and we're eager to accelerate the transformation in electricity generation, storage, and distribution, and provide safe, firm, renewable, and affordable energy to high-growth markets," said Martin Hermann, CEO at BrightNight Energy. "We look forward to working toward a clean future nationwide with the rest of the SEIA board."Grasshopper Solar is a global developer and asset owner headquartered in Canada. Founded in 2007, it currently has $6.5 billion in assets under operation and various stages of development in countries around the world."With over a decade of experience in solar markets around the world, we are well-positioned to assist SEIA in its efforts to reshape domestic energy markets in the Solar+ Decade," said Jonathan Persaud, Chief Development Officer at Grasshopper Solar. "We look forward to standing with SEIA and our fellow board members to further strengthen our industry's reputation, shape energy policies, and promote solar power as essential to a secure and sustainable energy supply, now and for future generations."SEIA has set a goal for solar energy to represent 20% of U.S. electricity generation by 2030, naming the 2020s as the Solar+ Decade. To achieve this goal, the solar industry is urging Congress to extend the solar Investment Tax Credit, a bipartisan policy that has proven to incent solar deployment, create jobs and boost the economy. Learn more about the campaign at www.seia.org/DefendTheITC.###About SEIA®:Celebrating its 45th anniversary in 2019, the Solar Energy Industries Association® is the national trade association of the U.S. solar energy industry, which now employs more than 242,000 Americans. Through advocacy and education, SEIA® is building a strong solar industry to power America. SEIA works with its 1,000 member companies to build jobs and diversity, champion the use of cost-competitive solar in America, remove market barriers and educate the public on the benefits of solar energy. Visit SEIA online at www.seia.org.