POWER2DRIVE EUROPE WEBINAR: THE POTENTIAL OF ELECTRIC COMPANY FLEETS

Munich, November 8, 2019 - Electric vehicles are now a more attractive option for companies than ever before. But e-mobility is only sustainable if the required energy is generated from renewable sources. Vehicle fleet operators have the opportunity to produce this energy directly on-site, for instance with their own photovoltaic (PV) installations. And the range of vehicles available is continuously growing. Over 130 models in total now qualify for the electric car subsidy from the German government, including passenger cars from BMW, Citroën, Ford, Hyundai, Kia, Mercedes, Nissan, Opel, Peugeot, Renault, smart, Tesla and VW. The complete list of the vehicles that are eligible for subsidies is available for download at www.bafa.de. New models are appearing on the market each month, with a wide variety of vehicles already available in all price ranges.



More Headlines Articles

In regular operation, e-fleets offer clear advantages through the simple combination of e-mobility and PV power generated on-site: Combining e-mobility and PV installations helps to optimize the load profile of operation and avoid load peaks, thereby reducing costs. In addition, company fleets can be charged at low cost and at prices which are calculable over the long term, and they also substantially contribute to a comprehensive corporate sustainability strategy.Electric company fleets also offer a wide range of tax advantages as well as employee benefits since employees can charge their electric vehicles tax-free on the company premises. Both electric cars and plug-in hybrid vehicles, regardless of whether they are company cars or employees' private vehicles, can be charged at a charging station on the company premises without this qualifying as a cash benefit from a tax perspective. This also applies to the provision of a charging port (wall box) and subsidy payment for employees to charge their cars in their garages at home. This works on the basis that the financial advantages are rendered in addition to the regular salary. Until 2030, electric company cars can be taxed at just 0.5 percent of the list price (as a financial advantage) - just half of the normal tax burden. For example, as a company car, an electric smart fortwo would only have to be taxed at around 100 euro per month. Starting in July 2020, the state contribution to the electric car subsidy for fully electric vehicles is set to increase from 2,000 to 4,000 euros - though only for electric cars with a list price of up to 30,000 euros. For electric cars which cost between 30,000 and 60,000 euros, this contribution will only increase to 2,500 euros. Even more government funding could be provided for light commercial vehicles and electric taxis, with up to 8,000 euros available. The German Minister of Finance, Olaf Scholz, also plans to extend tax incentives for the procurement of electric company cars."Charging Your E-Fleet" webinarOn November 14, 2019, Stefan Baumann, Key Account Manager at The Mobility House, will give a webinar presenting the new guide to "Charging Your E-Fleet". Produced in cooperation with Power2Drive, the guide gives a comprehensive overview of charging fleets, explains the basics of power grids, charging technologies and legal frameworks, and it provides information on billing models, operating costs, procurement criteria and installation. "The webinar helps fleet managers and companies get started with e-mobility. Using real-life examples, we show the added value of smart charging for fleets and provide participants with valuable tips for planning and implementing the right charging infrastructure," explains Baumann. The "Charging Your E-Fleet" guide will be made available for download free of charge after the webinar.In addition, everyone is invited to find out more about e-fleet concepts at Power2Drive Europe, the international exhibition for charging infrastructure and e-mobility, taking place in Munich from June 17 to 19, 2020.Power2Drive Europe: industry platform for sustainable mobilityHow mobility and transport will look in the future depends entirely on innovative charging solutions, battery solutions and business models. With its comprehensive spectrum of topics, Power2Drive Europe covers the transportation sector and connects the renewable energy, energy storage and e-mobility sectors in unprecedented ways. Over 250 suppliers of traction batteries, charging infrastructure, electric vehicles, grid infrastructure and integration solutions are bringing a bold dynamism to the emerging industry. Power2Drive has an important role to play as part of the innovative platform The smarter E. In context of the new energy world, the coupling of the transportation, heating and electricity sectors are increasingly taking center stage. The smarter E Europe brings together the four energy exhibitions Intersolar Europe, ees Europe, EM-Power and Power2Drive Europe and covers all the core areas along the energy supply chain.Image source: © Solar Promotion GmbHPower2Drive Europe and the parallel events will take place from June 17 to 19, 2020, at Messe München as part of the innovation hub The smarter E Europe.For more information on Power2Drive Europe 2020, please visit www.PowerToDrive.de/en.About Power2Drive EuropePower2Drive Europe is the international exhibition for charging infrastructure and e-mobility. It reflects the opportunities and necessity of the energy transition in the transportation sector. The focus is on infrastructure solutions and technologies for clean mobility as well as on traction batteries for electric vehicles.Power2Drive Europe offers manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and start-ups in this growing industry a professional platform to present new developments and business models.In 2020, Power2Drive Europe will be held in parallel to ees Europe, the continent's largest exhibition for batteries and energy storage systems, which is taking place for the seventh time. The exhibition's focus on stationary energy storage solutions and technologies offers the perfect complement to the topics covered at Power2Drive Europe. Intersolar Europe, the world's leading exhibition for the solar industry, and EM-Power, the exhibition for intelligent energy use in industry and buildings, will also take place at the same time. All four exhibitions are held under the umbrella of The smarter E Europe - the innovation hub for new energy solutions.For more information on Power2Drive Europe, please visit: www.PowerToDrive.deOrganizers: Power2Drive Europe is organized by Solar Promotion GmbH, Pforzheim and Freiburg Wirtschaft Touristik und Messe GmbH & Co. KG (FWTM).