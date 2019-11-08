Real Goods To Host Seminar, Dealing with Grid Uncertainty: Solar + Storage Solutions

Sacramento, California (November 14, 2019) - Real Goods, the California-based original purveyor of off-grid living supplies, is hosting a seminar titled Dealing with Grid Uncertainty: Solar + Storage Solutions. The day-long event is for Residential Solar Installers and Tech-Savvy Solar Homeowners, who want to learn more about designing grid-tie solar power systems with battery backup, adding battery backup to existing grid-tie installations, and options for portable emergency backup solutions.



Dealing with Grid Uncertainty is set for the Holiday Inn Sacramento Downtown - Arena, 300 J Street Sacramento, CA 95814. The Registration desk and continental breakfast will both open at 8am, and sessions will begin at 9am. To register, or for more information, go to realgoods.eventbrite.com.The seminar was conceived of as a way to help Californians prepare for the next ten years of rolling blackouts announced by PG&E.Between rolling blackouts for fire prevention, and wildfires with other causes, the unfortunate reality is Californians can no longer rely on the grid for continuous power. The most immediate solution is battery backup for critical appliances and accessories. The best long-term solution is a home solar power system with battery backup, so that a house in an outage area can still have hours or days of power.The $65 ticket price includes: admission to a full day of technical presentations, a continental breakfast, full lunch, and refreshments throughout the day, validated parking at the venue, and a copy of the Real Goods Solar Living Sourcebook. Presenters include technical training and support personnel from leading companies in the industry: Schneider Electric, Outback Power, SimpliPhi Power, KiloVault, The altE Store, and Real Goods.ABOUT REAL GOODSFounded in 1978, Real Goods is the original purveyor of off-the-grid living supplies. Originally envisioned as a one-stop-shop where people could find everything they needed for their remote homesteads, the store began with the sale of the first retail solar panel in the United States and the humble goal of changing the world.In September 2019, Real Goods was acquired by the altE Store. Now powered by altE, the Real Goods sales and customer support personnel continue to promote, sell, inventory, ship, and support solar energy solutions out of its Hopland, California location. For more information visit their website at https://realgoods.com/ or contact Toll Free 800-919-2400.###For more information please call altE and Real Goods Digital Marketing Specialist, Seth Lockman, at (877) 878-4060, ext. 220, or send an email to seth.lockman@altestore.com