Sungrow Now the Largest Supplier of String and Central Inverters in the Americas

Sungrow, the global leading inverter solution supplier for renewables, is now the largest supplier to offer both string and central inverters to the Americas after witnessing rapid growth according to data for H1'19 found in IHS Markit's latest PV Inverter Market Tracker - Q3'19, a leading data and analytics provider, commonly cited in the PV industry.



More Headlines Articles

After witnessing significant success in the United States, Brazil, Chile and other regional market hubs, the Company continues an upward growth trajectory with securing and delivering its industry leading technology to many of the Americas' largest EPCs, distributors and integrators. The celebrated projects across the regions include Techren 2, a 250 MWp project located in Boulder City, Nevada, the largest bi-facial solar power plant installed to date; a 400 MW project with ENEL in Chile, another milestone in the utility-scale solar segment in Latin America.As the world's largest provider of central and string 1500V solutions, Sungrow continues to roll out a tailor-made product portfolio. In particular, the turnkey station SG3150U-MV for 1500V, targeting for North American large-scale utility plants, has been a hit to the market with orders over 1.5 GW. Another celebrated innovation is the world's most powerful 1500V string inverter SG250HX. Equipped with 12 MPPTs and compatible with bifacial modules, the compact inverter is customized for applications in complex terrain.Since the entry to American market, Sungrow has established regional offices in the United States, Brazil, Chile and Mexico with a professional local team covering sales, technical support and service throughout the region. Notably, as one of the key players in the vibrant solar hubs, Sungrow provides the world-class post-sales supports with a 24/7 full-service office in Phoenix."The volatile situation in the Americas region required Sungrow to implement an extremely detailed product and commercial strategy, to localize the brand in each key region," said Hank Wang, President of Sungrow Americas."The product's performance on the field, talented team of industry leaders, 100% bankability and unmatched delivery/manufacturing capacity are all critical factors to our growth in the Americas. We're honored to be the inverter of choice by leading industry players and anticipate more growth in the quarters ahead," he added.About SungrowSungrow Power Supply Co., Ltd is the world's most bankable inverter brand with over 87 GW installed worldwide as of June 2019. Founded in 1997 by University Professor Cao Renxian, Sungrow is a leader in the research and development of solar inverters, with the largest dedicated R&D team in the industry and a broad product portfolio offering PV inverter solutions and energy storage systems for utility-scale, commercial, and residential applications, as well as internationally recognized floating PV plant solutions. With a strong 22-year track record in the PV space, Sungrow products power installations in over 60 countries, maintaining a worldwide market share of over 15%. www.sungrowpower.com