Leading Solar Manufacturer Joins SEIA’s Board of Directors

WASHINGTON, D.C. - The Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA), the national trade association for the U.S. solar energy industry, announced today the addition JinkoSolar to its board of directors.



More Headlines Articles

JinkoSolar is one of the world's largest PV module manufacturers and is a leader in the United States, supplying many of the panels currently installed across the country."JinkoSolar is a leading module manufacturer, with production right here in the United States, and I am excited for them to join SEIA's board of directors," said Abigail Ross Hopper, SEIA's president and CEO. "A core element of our goal for the Solar+ Decade is to establish a strong domestic supply chain and having voices like JinkoSolar's among our leadership ranks will be critical."In 2018, JinkoSolar established its first U.S. factory, a module assembly facility in Jacksonville, Florida which employs more than 200 Americans."On behalf of JinkoSolar, I am honored to join the board of directors at SEIA," said Nigel Cockroft, general manager of JinkoSolar (U.S.) Inc. "SEIA plays a pivotal role in shaping U.S. solar policy and advocating for cost-competitive solar power in America. As a top global module supplier and domestic manufacturer in the U.S., we are eager to contribute to SEIA's vision to shape the future of the U.S. solar industry."Manufacturing is a critical piece for success in the Solar+ Decade. The solar industry will need to deploy hundreds of gigawatts of solar to reach 20% of U.S. electricity generation by 2030, representing significant opportunities for domestic manufacturing companies like JinkoSolar.To make this goal a reality, SEIA is urging Congress to extend the solar Investment Tax Credit, a bipartisan policy that is proven to create jobs and grow the economy.Learn more about the campaign at www.seia.org/DefendTheITC.###About SEIA®:Celebrating its 45th anniversary in 2019, the Solar Energy Industries Association® is the national trade association of the U.S. solar energy industry, which now employs more than 242,000 Americans. Through advocacy and education, SEIA® is building a strong solar industry to power America. SEIA works with its 1,000 member companies to build jobs and diversity, champion the use of cost-competitive solar in America, remove market barriers and educate the public on the benefits of solar energy. Visit SEIA online at www.seia.org.