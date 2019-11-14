ENERGY STORAGE IN RETAIL: ENERGY STORAGE EUROPE COOPERATES WITH EUROSHOP 2020

The ENERGY STORAGE EUROPE (ESE) trade fair will cooperate with EuroShop, the World's No. 1 Retail Trade Fair. With this cooperation, ESE is expanding its initiative started last year which also comprises the partnership with ProWein, the World's Leading Trade Fair for Wines and Spirits and GNTM, the world's leading trade fairs for metallurgy and foundry technology. EuroShop be held from February 16 - 20, 2020 at the fairgrounds in Düsseldorf, Germany, the next ENERGY STORAGE EUROPE will take place from March 10 - 12, 2020 at the same venue.



More Headlines Articles

"Our analyses show that many commercial users in retail, the metal industry and viticulture currently don't see storage as an integrated part of their energy systems and thus do not tap potentials for energy efficiency and climate protection," says Andreas Moerke, Director ESE. "By cooperating with the leading trade fairs in these industries, we can show thousands of companies how energy storage can contribute to climate protection. In the coming months, we will approach the companies at these trade fairs and connect them to energy storage system providers at ESE."At ENERGY STORAGE EUROPE (ESE) 2020 storage systems providers will present a wide range of products and information for representatives from various industries, including the retail, metal and wine sector. The focus will be on application and energy systems and how energy storage can increase energy efficiency and sustainability. The concurrently held conferences will feature the world's largest conference program on all energy storage technologies. Emphasis will be on economics and finances (ESE conference) as well as science and research (International Renewable Energy Storage conference). ESE takes place annually and attracts about 4,000 experts from 60 countries and 160 exhibitors.EuroShop 2020 will present intelligent solutions for energy in retail in the special ECOpark area. The new cooperation with ESE ensures that energy storage solutions and their contribution to climate protection and cost-reductions in retail will be a prominent topic in the ECOpark in 2020. EuroShop is held every three years and in 2017 2,368 exhibitors from 61 countries and 114,000 trade visitors took partFor further information on visiting or exhibiting at EuroShop 2020 or Energy Storage Europe 2020, contact Messe Düsseldorf North America; Telephone: (312) 781-5180; E-mail: info@mdna.com; Visit www.euroshop-tradefair.com, www.eseexpo.com and www.mdna.com; Follow us on twitter at http://twitter.com/mdnachicago