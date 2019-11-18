Hanergy Glory Leads its Way in Thai Solar Boat Market with the Launch of its Fully Solar Powered Boat

Beijing, November 18, 2019 - Hanergy Glory Solar Technology, an EV startup recently on November 11, officially launched its fully solar powered commuter boat for inter-community transportation at the Damnoen Saduak Floating Market in Bangkok Thailand. Present at the launch and the sail ceremony of the company's fully solar powered boat, Prime Minister of Thailand, Prayut Chan-o-cha congratulated Hanergy on its successful venture in Thai solar boat market.



Having been successfully tested, the boat uses a comprehensive power solution co-developed by Hanergy Glory and Thailand ASPP Co., Ltd. While Hanergy Glory custom-made the thin-film solar power generation system, ASPP provided the motor and propulsion for it. During the launch, the ASPP team also demonstrated the operation method of the boat to the Prime Minister, Prayut. Noting Hanergy solar boat's almost no adverse impact on the environment, Prayut said, "The low-carbon transformation of the boat will improve the living environment of Thailand and the development of tourism."Damnoen Saduak is a well-known water market in Bangkok, Thailand and it is highly commercialized and popular with foreign tourists. People can experience the rich culture of the Thai market in here, and every merchant uses boats as a commuting means as well. "When the fuel-powered commuter boat passed, we always saw smoke and heard those rumbling noise emanating from it. Equipped with MiaSolé flexible components our fully solar powered boat not only can provide a reliable and affordable transformation solution to the community, but it also ensures zero emissions," said Xiao Zhen, Director of Hanergy Glory technical support department.Installed with two pieces of MiaSolé flexible components to generate the daily power at about 3 to 4 degrees, Hanergy's fully solar powered boat has successfully been able to meet the daily usage in the Damnoen Saduak Floating Market. The boat can be installed up to three power generation components to generate about 5 degrees per day.As a tourist country, Thailand attaches great importance to environmental protection. In recent years, the Thai government has laid more emphasis on creating awareness of its rich natural resources and its fertile biodiversity. The National Tourism Administration of Thailand continues to showcase various green-themed activities and materials to demonstrate its determination to combat the global warming effect.Hanergy Glory's flexible copper indium gallium selenide (CIGS) thin-film solar modules are environmentally friendly, lightweight, wind and high-temperature resistant. Applying the CIGS modules to ships instead of fuel power is a good way to improve the environment by reducing the energy consumption. Since the solar ship was officially launched, the ASPP Company and local customers have affirmed Hanergy Glory's technology and related services."As Thailand has plans to replace the fuel-powered boats with electric boats but without a stable power grid, we think it will bring a high pressure to the grid in the process of charging the boat. One can imagine how dangerous it is to pull a lot of wires on the crowded water surface for the electric boats. Solar energy can actually solve practical problems for them. We hope to provide a 'Never Plug-In' solution for water transportation in Thailand through our diverse portfolio of products in the segment," said Dr. Lu Tao, CEO of Glory Solar Technology Company.In fact, this is not the first time Hanergy Glory has been involved in the application of all-solar power boats. As early as 2017, Hanergy Americas had built a full solar power boat called "Dream" on a request of KARA SOLAR in Ecuador. The boats are used for commuting in the Amazon region to provide services to people in 9 local communities.Hanergy Glory's thin-film solar power generation components can also be applied to the top of a large-tonnage cruise ship as an auxiliary power to meet the power requirements of all appliances in the ship. It is estimated that the solar-powered ship with the same power condition has only 17% of the operating cost compared with the ordinary diesel-powered ship, while the cabin noise is only about 60 decibels with zero exhausted gas.Hanergy Glory Solar Technology Company, an EV startup proposed the concept of "Plug-In Never" as a way to solve common issues faced by owners of more traditional electric vehicles that heavily rely on charging piles scattered within cities. With "Plug-In Never," Hanergy Glory is making a bold statement and allowing consumers to never have to worry about overcurrent, overvoltage, overheating, and ground faults.In the field of "solar transportation", Hanergy has done a lot of explorations. Recently, in September 2019, Hanergy Glory launched the "Chinese K-car", a fully solar-powered electric car that uses the thin-film solar power generation components on the roof to power the vehicle to meet the demand of daily commute. The company also concluded a one-month test drive at China Automotive Technology and Research Center. The tests revealed, Chinese K-Car can run 20 kilometers per day, without pole charging for at least consecutive 30 days.In November 2018, a 243-foot (74-meter) solar drone designed by Boeing used a Hanergy Alta flexible gallium thin film battery to fly on solar energy alone. Hanergy Glory is also developing thin film solar application solutions in the field of low-speed electric vehicles such as solar express delivery cars and solar golf carts.Hanergy Glory is both a staunch supporter of environmental protection and a practical promoter of environmental protection. The company hopes that in the near future, thin film solar energy will have a wider range of applications in the transportation sector.About Hanergy Glory Solar Technology (http://en.hanergyglory.com/):Hanergy Glory Solar Technology is an EV startup and a subsidiary of the world's leading clean energy company, Hanergy Mobile Energy Holding Group. Hanergy Glory aims at providing the creative solar application solution. With the core product and proposal implementation capability, the company can integrate a variety of resources like generating, electricity reserve, charging, energy management, and architectural design etc., to provide a whole set of solar new-energy application solutions. Hanergy Glory is committed to satisfy the actual needs of the enterprise user in the creative application, the sustainable power utilization, the energy conservation and environment protection.