ACORE Statement on GREEN Act Discussion Draft

Following is a statement from Gregory Wetstone, President and CEO of the American Council on Renewable Energy (ACORE), on the Growing Renewable Energy and Efficiency Now (GREEN) Act Discussion Draft released today by the House Ways and Means Committee:

WASHINGTON, D.C. - Following is a statement from Gregory Wetstone, President and CEO of the American Council on Renewable Energy (ACORE), on the Growing Renewable Energy and Efficiency Now (GREEN) Act Discussion Draft released today by the House Ways and Means Committee:



More Headlines Articles

"The Ways and Means Committee GREEN Act Discussion Draft represents a thoughtful, constructive and forward-looking approach to clean energy tax policy. We are particularly encouraged by the stable tax platform this proposal would bring to the renewable sector, and its critical support for emerging markets like energy storage, electric vehicles and offshore wind. We applaud Chairman Neal and Select Revenue Measures Subcommittee Chairman Thompson for advancing this initiative, and call on Congressional leadership in the House and the Senate to include clean energy tax incentives as part of any must-pass legislation this year."##About ACORE:Founded in 2001, the American Council on Renewable Energy (ACORE) is the nation's premier pan-renewable organization uniting finance, policy and technology to accelerate the transition to a renewable energy economy. For more information, please visit www.acore.org.