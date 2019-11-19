Hanergy’s SHJ Technology Once Again Breaks the World Record with 25.11% Conversion Efficiency

BEIJING, November 19th, 2019 - Hanergy has announced that its Chengdu Research & Development Center has once again broken the world record for its silicon heterojunction (SHJ) technology. The record-setting 25.11% conversion efficiency (surface area 244.45 cm²), has been acknowledged by the Institute for Solar Energy Research in Hamelin (ISFH), with the German testing body certifying that the company has surpassed its own previous 6-inch silicon cell world record of 24.85%.



Hanergy's record-breaking SHJ solar technology utilizes low-cost ITO transparent conductive films and easy-to-purchase screen-printed electrodes, reducing the cost of mass production and allowing greater freedom for market expansion. This technological breakthrough was achieved using low-cost, highly efficient, fully localized production equipment and a production process that can be directly adapted for mass production.SHJ technology has been recognized as one of the most competitive next-generation solar technologies, with its excellent weather resistance, 30+ year lifespan, stable performance and high conversion efficiency. Combined with no light decay, no potential induced attenuation (PID) and high-temperature power output, SHJ technology is an ideal solution for ground power stations, distributed power stations, vertical installations, fishery or agricultural complementary photovoltaic power stations, green-powered building and mobile energy projects.Xu Xiaohua, Hanergy Thin Film Power Group Vice President & Hetero-Junction Division CEO said, "Our SHJ technology is a source of great pride for everyone at Hanergy. Despite only 3 years developing SHJ technology, this recent breakthrough shows that our Hetero-Junction division continues to make great progress and that the field of SHJ holds great significance to our business in the large-scale photovoltaic ground power station and distributed rooftop markets."Hanergy's Chengdu R&D Center was founded in 2011. Under the 8-year stewardship of Co-Chief Technical Officer Dr. Xu Xixiang and the late Chief Scientist Dr. Li Yuanmin, Hanergy has realized countless innovations and gained extensive experience in the field of amorphous silicon, microcrystalline silicon and transparent conductive oxide films. From the very beginning, the R&D team has set out to reduce the capital and time cost of SHJ technology through large-scale industrial mass production and the development of SHJ solar cells directly on production equipment. Hanergy now owns the complete intellectual property rights of the SHJ solar cell production line and turn-key project.Over the past 2 years, Hanergy's SHJ solar cell conversion efficiency has achieved a continuous increase of 1% per year. Leading to major breakthroughs in August 2018 and January & August 2019, when the company first broke the Chinese national record (24.23%) and then topped the world record (24.85%), which had been monopolized by Japan for the past 29 years.To date, Hanergy holds six world records in a number of leading international thin-film solar technology fields, including silicon heterojunction thin-film batteries (SHJ), copper indium gallium selenium (CIGS) and gallium arsenide selenide (GaAs), confirming the company's undisputed position as an industry leader in the field of high-efficiency thin-film solar energy.About Hanergy Mobile Energy Holding Group Limited:Hanergy Mobile Energy Holding Group Limited is a multinational clean energy company as well as the world's leading thin-film solar power company, committed to change the world by thin-film solar. It has branches in provinces all over China as well as in the Americas, Europe and the Middle East, Asia-Pacific, Africa and other regions. Through global technical integration and independent innovation, Hanergy has become a world leader in thin-film solar technology. The maximum research conversion efficiency of its copper indium gallium selenide (CIGS) technology has reached 21.2%, as certified by Germany's Fraunhofer Institute for Solar EnergySystems (ISE), and its single-junction and dual-junction gallium arsenide (GaAs) technology's research conversion efficiency has reached to 29.1 and 31.6% respectively. Having been at the forefront of technological innovations, and with its record conversion efficiency rates for solar thin film cells, Hanergy has retained its leadership position in thin-film power industry.Visit Hanergy's official website to find out more or follow Hanergy on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube for the latest news and updates.We're hoping that this will interest you. Do let us know if you need any further details to suffice your story needs.