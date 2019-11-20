AFC Cable Systems Announces MC Plus Cables

New Bedford, MA - AFC Cable Systems, Inc., a leading manufacturer of electrical products, has announced its MC Plus cable that is designed to replace multi-wire shared neutral branch circuit applications, where simultaneous disconnects are required, is now available with aluminum armor.



More Headlines Articles

AFC Cable is expanding their MC Plus Type MC cable offering to include aluminum armor. MC Plus is a UL Listed neutral per phase MC Cable. The aluminum expansion complements AFC's Steel Armor MC Plus portfolio.MC Plus is an ideal cable for installation in offices, stores, hotels, high rise residential or similar applications. MC Plus allows the installer to pull and support one multiple circuit cable instead of pulling multiple single circuit cables. MC Plus cables eliminate shared neutrals. This allows electrical systems to continue to operate while repair or maintenance is performed on one circuit without affecting other branch circuits within the cable. MC Plus cables also decrease the time it takes to identify a faulty circuit as only the affected single-phase breaker will trip, thus reducing electricians time to identify and trace the cause.Because MC Plus cables do not share neutrals the cable mitigates harmonic distortions in power distribution systems. Aluminum armored MC Plus is RoHS compliant.About AFC Cable SystemsAFC Cable Systems, Inc., part of Atkore International, is a leading manufacturer of electrical products, tracing its origins to 1926. AFC supplies a broad range of innovative, cost-saving products to the electrical industry. These products include armored and metal-clad cables; flexible metal conduits, non-metallic conduits, and liquid-tight conduits; modular wiring systems; and electrical fittings. AFC Cable Systems provides products used in new construction and the restoration and modernization of commercial office buildings, institutional facilities, healthcare facilities, and more.