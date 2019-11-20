AWEA applauds offshore wind farm developers for their commitment to working with Massachusetts and Rhode Island stakeholders and federal regulators

Washington -- The American Wind Energy Association (AWEA) applauded the efforts of five New England offshore wind development companies who this week announced their joint agreement to space wind turbines one nautical mile apart and lay them out in uniform rows and columns continuously across their adjacent lease areas off Rhode Island and Massachusetts. The companies' proposal to the Coast Guard comes in response to requests of multiple parties including the New England region's fishing industry and the concerns of other maritime users regarding navigational safety and search-and-rescue capability through the proposed wind farms.



"Today's agreement shows the commitment of the wind farm leaseholders to working together to find solutions that work for all ocean users," said Laura Smith Morton, AWEA Senior Director of Policy and Regulatory Affairs, Offshore. "While there cannot be a one-size-fits all approach to wind projects in different geographies, we can work to find the best practices that will both develop clean energy and meet local concerns. Offshore wind developers are more than willing to work with each other - and with the Coast Guard, fishing industry, local communities, the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management, and other stakeholders - to find workable solutions that allow for the billions of dollars in investment to develop clean energy to move forward."