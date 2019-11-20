Granting communities ACCESS to low-carbon smart energy systems
European cities face the daunting task of coordinating the local transition of renewable energy generation and storage while maintaining grid stability. The Interreg NSR-funded ACCESS project helps cities address these challenges to developing and upscaling low-carbon solutions. The project connects actors, organisations, and cities together to work towards shared energy ambitions.
ACCESS is a European project, funded by Interreg North Sea Region. Local authorities Amersfoort, West-Suffolk Councils, Malmö and Mechelen will jointly explore and demonstrate scaled approaches, including local energy community hubs, peer-to-peer energy trading models, and local collaborative planning tools. Support from four knowledge partners (Aarhus University, Johannesberg Science Park, IfM ECS, VITO) will provide expertise and structure.
