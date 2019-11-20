Granting communities ACCESS to low-carbon smart energy systems

European cities face the daunting task of coordinating the local transition of renewable energy generation and storage while maintaining grid stability. The Interreg NSR-funded ACCESS project helps cities address these challenges to developing and upscaling low-carbon solutions. The project connects actors, organisations, and cities together to work towards shared energy ambitions.

Europe is moving towards more sustainable, decentral and digital energy grids. Its cities face the daunting task of coordinating the local transition of renewable energy generation and storage while maintaining grid stability. No single public authority or organisation has the expertise or ability to experiment with the broad range of technologies, governance and financing models needed in the energy transition. Integration between different energy vectors and collaboration across borders and industries is necessary to enable wider flexibility and improved efficiency.

The Interreg NSR-funded ACCESS project helps cities address these shared challenges to developing and upscaling low-carbon solutions. The project connects actors, organisations, and cities together to work towards shared energy ambitions.

ACCESS is a European project, funded by Interreg North Sea Region. Local authorities Amersfoort, West-Suffolk Councils, Malmö and Mechelen will jointly explore and demonstrate scaled approaches, including local energy community hubs, peer-to-peer energy trading models, and local collaborative planning tools. Support from four knowledge partners (Aarhus University, Johannesberg Science Park, IfM ECS, VITO) will provide expertise and structure.

