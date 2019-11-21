Fugro unveils latest solutions at WindEurope Offshore

Fugro will present its latest developments in site investigation tools and services to support the development of offshore wind farms (OWFs) at the WindEurope Offshore conference and exhibition in Copenhagen, Denmark, on 26 to 28 November.



Visitors to stand C1-B53 will see how Fugro's investment in technology continues to deliver innovations focused on providing reliable site investigations, accelerating project decisions, and reducing construction and operational risk for OWF developers and EPCI companies.Solutions in the spotlight will include our patented seabed-deployed cone penetration test system (SEACALF® Mk IV-X), which has enhanced penetration to gain deeper insights for foundation design, and our advanced seismic service, which detects subsurface boulders and buried channels to derisk the OWF construction process.Some of Fugro's geoconsultancy experts will be on hand to describe how our recent foundation design analysis has helped lower the capital cost of several OWF projects by reducing monopile embedment lengths by up to 30 % and reduce design risk.We will also be showcasing Fugro's SEAWATCH Wind LiDAR Buoy, which provides wind resource data to optimise turbine layout and simultaneously gathers valuable metocean data to support design, planning and operations.Finally, in respect of unexploded ordnance (UXO), we will be talking about how our turnkey service delivers a comprehensive UXO risk mitigation solution for OWF developments, and how our optimised UXO derisking process helps minimise project delays. WindEurope Offshore's technical programme also includes poster sessions from Fugro's Dr Anne Chabert, Commercial Manager for Geophysics, who will be presenting on combining survey techniques to improve UXO characterisation.Come and meet Fugro's experts to gain new insights and discuss how our latest developments can support your offshore wind projects.About FugroFugro is the world's leading Geo-data specialist, collecting and analysing comprehensive information about the Earth and the structures built upon it. Adopting an integrated approach that incorporates acquisition and analysis of Geo-data and related advice, Fugro provides solutions. With expertise in site characterisation and asset integrity, clients are supported in the safe, sustainable and efficient design, construction and operation of their assets throughout the full lifecycle.Employing approximately 10,000 talented people in 65 countries, Fugro serves clients around the globe, predominantly in the energy and infrastructure industries, both offshore and onshore. In 2018, revenue amounted to EUR 1.7 billion. The company is listed on Euronext Amsterdam.